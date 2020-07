Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking garage hot tub internet access sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar conference room dog park fire pit guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby package receiving pool table putting green wine room

Island Square Apartment Homes features spacious studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartment homes for rent on Puget Sound's coveted Mercer Island. Conveniently located just outside of downtown Seattle and Bellevue, Island Square Apartments is minutes away from Safeco Field, Qwest Stadium, and Sea-Tac International Airport. Apartments at Island Square feature granite and marble countertops, hardwood-style flooring, fireplaces, soaker tubs, and stainless steel appliances. After a long day come home and work out the day's stress in our fitness center before retreating to our waterfall spa. Afterwards take a peaceful stroll through our garden courtyards. Fancy a night out? Enjoy boutique shopping and fine dining at Seattle's famous Bellevue Square, Pacific Place, and Westlake Center. Come home to Mercer Island school district's Island Square Apartment Homes today.