Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

186 Apartments for rent in Mercer Island, WA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,687
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,776
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,041
1324 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,490
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
8 Units Available
Gold Coast
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,830
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
947 sqft
Located on Mercer Island near Luther Burbank Park, with easy access to I-90 and downtown Seattle. New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
43 Units Available
Shorewood
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,264
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
17 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,598
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1170 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Mercer Island
2836 78th Ave SE
2836 78th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1700 sqft
large 2 Bedrooms + Den. 1700 sqft. Newer Concrete and Steel Luxury Apartments. In Main area of Mercer Island close to all amenities (Parks, Shopping, Bus line, Restaurants, etc.).

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Floods Lake Side
7650 Se
7650 East Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
890 sqft
Rent:$860 - $1255 Deposit:$88 Community Amenities 24HR Fitness Center Swimming Pool Gated Community Apartment Amenities Refrigerator Balcony Dish Washer Washer Dryer Balcony/Patio/Extra Storage Disposal Cable Ready Club House

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 11:40pm
Contact for Availability
Madrona Crest
8420 SE 39th St
8420 Southeast 39th Street, Mercer Island, WA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 4 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler located in sought after Mercer Island! Features include: hardwood floors in three bedrooms and living room, large back yard, wood fire place, Master Bedroom has attached bathroom with soaking tub and more.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Mercer Island
3055 80TH AVE SE Unit #1-103
3055 80th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Condo in Mercer Island! - Light and bright condo with close proximity to downtown Mercer Island and the I-90 corridor.
Results within 5 miles of Mercer Island
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
4 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,699
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
55 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,449
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
31 Units Available
Downtown Bellevue
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,580
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Renton
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,679
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Factoria
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1041 sqft
Fantastic views of the sunset. In the Bellevue School District. Six floorplans. Energy efficient and green living features throughout. Outdoor spa, recycling center, private patio or balcony, and washer and dryer in every home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
7 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,699
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,916
703 sqft
Conveniently located between E Madison Street and E Pine Street near yoga and shopping venues. Units feature walk-in closets and carpet flooring for extra space and comfort. Fire pit and courtyard amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,912
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
Earlington Hill
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,590
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1022 sqft
Situated in a diverse and artsy neighborhood, this boutique building promises apartments featuring pared-down stainless steel finishings, in-unit laundry, and a patio and balcony. Boasting a walkscore of 99, amenities also include gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
37 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,365
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,465
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Central District
East Union
2220 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,697
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine coming home to a brand-new apartment building that includes a community lounge, a fitness center, a rooftop patio and terrace, and controlled access parking all on-site.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Central District
Session
1717 22nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,645
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
808 sqft
Murray Central, Hidden Village Park and Columbia College are all nearby this property. Community features include a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and RV parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and beautiful mountain views.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Brighton
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,280
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.

July 2020 Mercer Island Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mercer Island Rent Report. Mercer Island rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mercer Island rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Mercer Island Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mercer Island Rent Report. Mercer Island rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mercer Island rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Mercer Island rents decline sharply over the past month

Mercer Island rents have declined 1.3% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mercer Island stand at $2,026 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,523 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Mercer Island's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Mercer Island over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Mercer Island

    As rents have fallen significantly in Mercer Island, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Mercer Island is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Mercer Island's median two-bedroom rent of $2,523 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Mercer Island fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Mercer Island than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Mercer Island is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

