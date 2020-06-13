Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

188 Apartments for rent in Mercer Island, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
Shorewood
57 Units Available
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,587
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Mercer Island
17 Units Available
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,503
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,081
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,626
1324 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Gold Coast
8 Units Available
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,790
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
947 sqft
Located on Mercer Island near Luther Burbank Park, with easy access to I-90 and downtown Seattle. New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Mercer Island
15 Units Available
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,475
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Downtown Mercer Island
18 Units Available
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,598
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,897
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,558
1177 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Floods Lake Side
1 Unit Available
7650 Se
7650 East Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
890 sqft
Rent:$860 - $1255 Deposit:$88 Community Amenities 24HR Fitness Center Swimming Pool Gated Community Apartment Amenities Refrigerator Balcony Dish Washer Washer Dryer Balcony/Patio/Extra Storage Disposal Cable Ready Club House

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Lucas Heights
1 Unit Available
4315 92nd Ave SE
4315 92nd Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3500 sqft
Large custom built 1-owner home. Enjoy a peaceful/flat/mature property w/almost 1/2 acre of back & side yards. Solid house w/hardwoods on main, Large living room, storage galore/huge 2 car gar/ unfinished basement .

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Downtown Mercer Island
1 Unit Available
3055 80TH AVE SE Unit #1-103
3055 80th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Condo in Mercer Island! - Light and bright condo with close proximity to downtown Mercer Island and the I-90 corridor.
Results within 5 miles of Mercer Island
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
23 Units Available
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,470
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1165 sqft
Apartment options and amenities are plentiful, but thats just the beginning. Embrace an expressive lifestyle, making this world renowned, innovation leading neighborhood your own. Weaving your story begins simply.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
West Lake Hills
6 Units Available
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
West Lake Hills
15 Units Available
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,475
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,851
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
900 sqft
Edgewood Park offers pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Bellevue, WA.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
$
First Hill
16 Units Available
Zig Apartments
550 Broadway, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,513
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,736
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,089
984 sqft
Apartments feature plank flooring, steel appliances, and private balconies or patios. Fitness studio, lobby lounge, pet wash and roof top dog run on-site. Located in a walkable area, near to the I-5.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
$
Downtown Bellvue
31 Units Available
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,141
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,309
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1189 sqft
Nearby schools: Sundance Preschool & Daycare, Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High. Close to Downtown Park, Wildwood Park, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square, The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue Arts Museum, I-405, Bellevue Shopping Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with indoor pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Yesler Terrace
1 Unit Available
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
878 sqft
Airy apartments have spacious kitchens, Juliet balconies and washer/dryer. Community features fireplace, couches, BBQ area and more. Located near the best of Seattle shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Lakeview
7 Units Available
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,121
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
1448 sqft
Nearby school: Northwest University, Kirkland Children's School, Emerson High, International Community School, Lakeview Elementary, Lake Washington High. Close to Carillon Woods Park, Houghton Beach Park, Cross Kirkland Corridor, Yarrow Bay. Pet-friendly apartments with walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Central District
2 Units Available
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,725
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just steps from charming boutiques and a vibrant nightlife, Chloe on Madison Apartments' location in the Pike and Pine Corridor puts you in the middle of all the action.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Capitol Hill
9 Units Available
Rianna
810 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,514
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,726
852 sqft
Great location in the Capitol Hill Neighborhood, close to Seattle University. Units offer residents bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Luxurious community amenities include business center, courtyard and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Downtown Bellvue
111 Units Available
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,845
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1073 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 888 is 158 luxury residences on 18 floors with stunning territorial views of downtown Bellevue and beyond.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Capitol Hill
7 Units Available
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,895
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,217
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
982 sqft
Luxury apartments in vibrant downtown Seattle featuring open floor plans, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood flooring. Community rooftop recreation area, 24-hour gym, and common lounge area available. Close to I-5.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Yesler Terrace
4 Units Available
Barclay Broadway
412 Broadway, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,595
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,907
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Barclay | Broadway is a stylish, energy-efficient and conveniently located home base, located right on Broadway in close proximity to Seattles vibrant Capitol Hill.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
Tukwila Hill
7 Units Available
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
935 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
67 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,675
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Capitol Hill
26 Units Available
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,887
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,817
958 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
City Guide for Mercer Island, WA

Mercer Island is the most populated island in the entire country. Seriously.

With over 20,000 residents in one lake, fun activities are within easy access no matter how you get to the destinations. You'll find shopping and eating options wherever you go, with just a little planning along the way. Thanks to a lower crime rate than Seattle, it's no wonder the local residents feel safe living on the island. The island is 5 miles long and 2 miles wide, which is a small area in which to find housing. Since you won't have as many options as you would in a big city,  start looking at least six months before moving to the area. Well, unless you want to be homeless when you get here, then take your time! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mercer Island, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mercer Island renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

