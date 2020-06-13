188 Apartments for rent in Mercer Island, WA with balcony

Mercer Island is the most populated island in the entire country. Seriously.

With over 20,000 residents in one lake, fun activities are within easy access no matter how you get to the destinations. You'll find shopping and eating options wherever you go, with just a little planning along the way. Thanks to a lower crime rate than Seattle, it's no wonder the local residents feel safe living on the island. The island is 5 miles long and 2 miles wide, which is a small area in which to find housing. Since you won't have as many options as you would in a big city, start looking at least six months before moving to the area. Well, unless you want to be homeless when you get here, then take your time!