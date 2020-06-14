Apartment List
/
WA
/
mercer island
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:50 PM

139 Apartments for rent in Mercer Island, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mercer Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Gold Coast
8 Units Available
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,785
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
947 sqft
Located on Mercer Island near Luther Burbank Park, with easy access to I-90 and downtown Seattle. New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Mercer Island
15 Units Available
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,465
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Mercer Island
18 Units Available
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,598
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1177 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
$
Shorewood
57 Units Available
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,489
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown Mercer Island
17 Units Available
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,503
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,122
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,626
1324 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Mercer Island
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Northwest Bellevue
8 Units Available
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1200 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Luxury, resort-style community with stunning views. Pool, whirlpool spas, community room, and fitness room. Cat-friendly. Controlled access. Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and access walls.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
30 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,210
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,380
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sunset
14 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,492
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Central District
6 Units Available
East Union
2220 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,901
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine coming home to a brand-new apartment building that includes a community lounge, a fitness center, a rooftop patio and terrace, and controlled access parking all on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,983
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Central District
7 Units Available
Central
2203 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,790
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
843 sqft
Located in the heart of Seattle's Central District in an active neighborhood with easy access to bus lines, Capitol Hill and Downtown. Units have open floor plans and 16-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Bellvue
22 Units Available
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,632
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,113
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,517
1099 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
5 Units Available
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1050 sqft
An opulent living space located close to the I-405 in the sought-after Renton School District. These apartments feature air conditioning, fireplace, clean stainless steel fittings and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar and BBQ/grill.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Columbia City
4 Units Available
Taghus
4724 31st Avenue South-3, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,261
281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
453 sqft
Welcome to Taghus, a brand new boutique building located in Columbia City with unique studio and one bedroom floor plans built with style and efficiency.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Montlake
3 Units Available
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
985 sqft
This new construction community is minutes from the parks and freeway. On-site garage, grill area, and ample green space. Apartments feature modern appliances, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Smoke-free units. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Downtown Bellvue
20 Units Available
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1128 sqft
Units are luxurious with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Community offers fitness center, arcade and rooftop deck. Commuters will appreciate proximity to I-90, 520 and 405.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Capitol Hill
4 Units Available
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
764 sqft
Luxury apartments feature Energy Star Appliances, modern finishes and water-saving fixtures. Community has Pronto Cycle Share and ZipCar, Secured Car Parking and Roof Top Garden Box. Prime location in Capitol Hill.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Capitol Hill
3 Units Available
Weatherford
1321 E John St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
892 sqft
Community offers rooftop, 360 degree views and luxurious ambience. Apartments have open layout, designer finishes and full-height backsplashes. Located close to restaurants, shops and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
23 Units Available
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,952
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,207
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
1006 sqft
Embrace individuality at Brio Apartments in Bellevue. Located in Bellevue, these brand-new apartment homes offer remarkable views and distinct finishes in an outstanding location.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
President Park
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
9 Units Available
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
1077 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,272
1742 sqft
Ashton Bellevue affords residents glorious views of the surrounding landmarks and classic Northwest vistas. Beautiful amenities await you. Designer-inspired elements and finishes everywhere you turn. Spacious, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Downtown Bellvue
28 Units Available
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,794
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,742
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,618
940 sqft
Alley111 offers a fresh and modern functionality to city living. View the stunning city skyline against the backdrop of the rugged Cascade Mountains, while relaxing in our furnished common areas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Downtown Bellvue
11 Units Available
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,590
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,930
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly community has rooftop lounge, stunning city views, and LEED certification. Apartments feature quartz countertops, high ceilings, and washer and dryer. Steps from Downtown Park, Bellevue Square Mall and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Woodridge
6 Units Available
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
City Guide for Mercer Island, WA

Mercer Island is the most populated island in the entire country. Seriously.

With over 20,000 residents in one lake, fun activities are within easy access no matter how you get to the destinations. You'll find shopping and eating options wherever you go, with just a little planning along the way. Thanks to a lower crime rate than Seattle, it's no wonder the local residents feel safe living on the island. The island is 5 miles long and 2 miles wide, which is a small area in which to find housing. Since you won't have as many options as you would in a big city,  start looking at least six months before moving to the area. Well, unless you want to be homeless when you get here, then take your time! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mercer Island, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mercer Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Mercer Island 1 BedroomsMercer Island 2 BedroomsMercer Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMercer Island 3 BedroomsMercer Island Apartments under $1,600Mercer Island Apartments under $1,800
Mercer Island Apartments with BalconyMercer Island Apartments with GarageMercer Island Apartments with GymMercer Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMercer Island Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMercer Island Apartments with Parking
Mercer Island Apartments with PoolMercer Island Apartments with Washer-DryerMercer Island Dog Friendly ApartmentsMercer Island Furnished ApartmentsMercer Island Pet Friendly PlacesMercer Island Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WA
University Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Mercer Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College