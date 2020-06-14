139 Apartments for rent in Mercer Island, WA with hardwood floors
Mercer Island is the most populated island in the entire country. Seriously.
With over 20,000 residents in one lake, fun activities are within easy access no matter how you get to the destinations. You'll find shopping and eating options wherever you go, with just a little planning along the way. Thanks to a lower crime rate than Seattle, it's no wonder the local residents feel safe living on the island. The island is 5 miles long and 2 miles wide, which is a small area in which to find housing. Since you won't have as many options as you would in a big city, start looking at least six months before moving to the area. Well, unless you want to be homeless when you get here, then take your time! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mercer Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.