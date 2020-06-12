/
2 bedroom apartments
131 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mercer Island, WA
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
$
Shorewood
58 Units Available
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Gold Coast
8 Units Available
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
947 sqft
Located on Mercer Island near Luther Burbank Park, with easy access to I-90 and downtown Seattle. New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balconies.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Mercer Island
15 Units Available
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Downtown Mercer Island
18 Units Available
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,558
1177 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Mercer Island
17 Units Available
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,491
1324 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Downtown Mercer Island
1 Unit Available
3055 80TH AVE SE Unit #1-103
3055 80th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Condo in Mercer Island! - Light and bright condo with close proximity to downtown Mercer Island and the I-90 corridor.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
West Bellevue
1 Unit Available
2521 103rd Ave SE
2521 103rd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1590 sqft
Live on the eastern shores of Lake Washington in the beautiful Beaux Arts community! Enjoy views of Lake Washington, Seattle, and the Olympic Mountains from 100' of low bank waterfront.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lakeview
20 Units Available
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1054 sqft
Sophisticated apartments overlooking stunning Yarrow Bay and conveniently located near Interstate 405. The community has a private marina and four lighted tennis courts. Apartments feature track lighting and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northwest Bellevue
7 Units Available
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1208 sqft
Great for commuters, just 6 minutes to Bellevue and 8 minutes to Kirkland. Units feature open-concept living area, personal patios, and wood-style flooring. Community offers playground, spa, and pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Capitol Hill
25 Units Available
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,817
963 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Bellevue
33 Units Available
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
895 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1205 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
West Lake Hills
7 Units Available
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
30 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sunset
14 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Kennydale
12 Units Available
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1348 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Central District
5 Units Available
Union 18
1140 18th Ave, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
841 sqft
Charming 1960s architecture and great location close to Seattle's best restaurants, venues and shops. In-home washer/dryer, large private patios, broadloom carpets and chef style kitchens. Great neighborhood for walking and biking.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
27 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 05:57pm
First Hill
5 Units Available
Evolve Apartment Homes
954 E Union St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
875 sqft
Evolve is your new Capitol Hill Apartment, just minutes away from all that Downtown Seattle has to offer.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
$
Woodridge
7 Units Available
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
7 Units Available
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
984 sqft
Taylor Creek is a uniquely designed community that seamlessly blends urban energy with rural sanctuary. Our 53 apartment homes showcase ample square footage, 750 up to 1015 sq. ft.
