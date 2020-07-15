362 Studio Apartments for rent in Mercer Island, WA

AL
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,600
502 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
20 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,596
588 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,687
639 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
7 Units Available
Gold Coast
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,820
661 sqft
Located on Mercer Island near Luther Burbank Park, with easy access to I-90 and downtown Seattle. New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Mercer Island
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
38 Units Available
South Lake Washington
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,849
591 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
20 Units Available
South Lake Washington
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,450
600 sqft
Adjacent to Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Close to Lake Washington, I-405, Boeing, Cedar River, The Landing shopping mall, Sea-Tac International Airport. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, theater room, ocean views, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
70 Units Available
Tukwila Urban Center
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,338
400 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
29 Units Available
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,435
572 sqft
Apartment options and amenities are plentiful, but thats just the beginning. Embrace an expressive lifestyle, making this world renowned, innovation leading neighborhood your own. Weaving your story begins simply.
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
33 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,220
478 sqft
Nearby schools: Sundance Preschool & Daycare, Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High. Close to Downtown Park, Wildwood Park, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square, The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue Arts Museum, I-405, Bellevue Shopping Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with indoor pool.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Citizen
1222 E Madison St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,397
480 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-bedroom apartments in Pike Pine area, just east of I-5. Neighborhood is walker's dream with night spots, shopping, dining, entertainment and public transit all around. Garage parking, car charging stations and bike storage available.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,281
487 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with convenient 3-level parking garage, cardio center, and beautiful courtyard. Conveniently located with easy access to I-405. Large walk-in closets, energy-efficient forced air heating, and fireplaces in select units.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,635
488 sqft
Pet-friendly community has rooftop lounge, stunning city views, and LEED certification. Apartments feature quartz countertops, high ceilings, and washer and dryer. Steps from Downtown Park, Bellevue Square Mall and more.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Brighton
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,245
456 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Atlantic
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,595
623 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Seattle and Capitol Hill, one and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, open floor plans, and spacious closets. Residents have access to a yoga terrace, bike storage, and sky lounge.
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
11 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,775
455 sqft
Broadcast is a home on your wavelength. Create your own original series in the apartment of your choice, where you design the sets and you select the cast. All of your new lifes adventures will take place within these walls.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
6 Units Available
Newport
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,445
650 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
13 Units Available
Columbia City
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Central District
Session
1717 22nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,630
413 sqft
Murray Central, Hidden Village Park and Columbia College are all nearby this property. Community features include a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and RV parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and beautiful mountain views.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,468
494 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,786
443 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
55 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,595
534 sqft
Upscale units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy outdoor living with rooftop terrace featuring gorgeous skyline views. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, courtyard. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
Wilburton
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,487
653 sqft
Welcome home to the vibrant, modern community of Sparc Apartments, located in the emerging Spring District of Bellevue, WA. Feel the pulse of our unique neighborhood, a perfect combination of urban and suburban living.
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
28 Units Available
Columbia City
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,716
686 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
39 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,533
454 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, The Shops at The Bravern, Overlake Hospital Medical Center, Bellvue Place, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, onsite zipcar, fitness trail, personal training programs, onsite retail.
July 2020 Mercer Island Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mercer Island Rent Report. Mercer Island rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mercer Island rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Mercer Island rents decline sharply over the past month

Mercer Island rents have declined 1.3% over the past month, and are down significantly by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mercer Island stand at $2,026 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,523 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Mercer Island's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Mercer Island over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Mercer Island

    As rents have fallen significantly in Mercer Island, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Mercer Island is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Mercer Island's median two-bedroom rent of $2,523 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Mercer Island fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Mercer Island than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Mercer Island is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

