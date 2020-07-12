/
downtown mercer island
155 Apartments for rent in Downtown Mercer Island, Mercer Island, WA
8 Units Available
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,470
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,825
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
19 Units Available
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,596
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,924
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1170 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
14 Units Available
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,687
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,776
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,041
1324 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
2836 78th Ave SE
2836 78th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1700 sqft
large 2 Bedrooms + Den. 1700 sqft. Newer Concrete and Steel Luxury Apartments. In Main area of Mercer Island close to all amenities (Parks, Shopping, Bus line, Restaurants, etc.).
1 Unit Available
3055 80TH AVE SE Unit #1-103
3055 80th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Condo in Mercer Island! - Light and bright condo with close proximity to downtown Mercer Island and the I-90 corridor.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Mercer Island
42 Units Available
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,428
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
3601 88th Ave SE
3601 88th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1850 sqft
Newly Remodeled Split EntryHome w/ 3Beds, 2.5BA.Wet Bar, 2 fireplace - Newly remodeled and spacious split level house offers 1850 Sqft of living space in a large lot located in a desirable neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
8441 SE 33rd Pl
8441 Southeast 33rd Place, Mercer Island, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3030 sqft
Beautiful Mercer Island Home - 4 Bed 3 Bath - Landscaping Included - Stunning kitchen remodel - tastefully updated throughout - perfect location - top rated schools.
1 Unit Available
2500 81st Ave SE
2500 81st Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mercer Island Security Building 2 BR 1.5 Bath - Property Id: 319389 Incredible location! Security Building. Next to the transit center for easy access to Downtown Seattle & Bellevue! This lovely 1st Floor Mercer Island 2 bedroom 1.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Mercer Island
31 Units Available
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,670
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
37 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,325
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,460
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
8 Units Available
East Union
2220 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,697
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine coming home to a brand-new apartment building that includes a community lounge, a fitness center, a rooftop patio and terrace, and controlled access parking all on-site.
16 Units Available
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,281
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community with convenient 3-level parking garage, cardio center, and beautiful courtyard. Conveniently located with easy access to I-405. Large walk-in closets, energy-efficient forced air heating, and fireplaces in select units.
8 Units Available
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,252
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
30 Units Available
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,481
653 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,673
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1110 sqft
Welcome home to the vibrant, modern community of Sparc Apartments, located in the emerging Spring District of Bellevue, WA. Feel the pulse of our unique neighborhood, a perfect combination of urban and suburban living.
18 Units Available
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,875
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1123 sqft
Infused with modern sophistication, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, private decks and the comforts of air conditioning and garage parking. Energize, interact and relax at the rooftop terrace and 24-hour fitness center.
3 Units Available
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,557
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,131
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful modern apartments in Seattle's Capitol Hill. Glass-tile backsplash and new cabinetry in kitchen. Each unit has a balcony. Amenities include a garden veranda, rooftop deck and fire pit. Bars and shops are just minutes away.
21 Units Available
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,398
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,078
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,864
1099 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
38 Units Available
Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,533
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,998
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1099 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, The Shops at The Bravern, Overlake Hospital Medical Center, Bellvue Place, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, onsite zipcar, fitness trail, personal training programs, onsite retail.
26 Units Available
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,716
686 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
13 Units Available
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,466
1077 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,086
1684 sqft
Ashton Bellevue affords residents glorious views of the surrounding landmarks and classic Northwest vistas. Beautiful amenities await you. Designer-inspired elements and finishes everywhere you turn. Spacious, open floor plans.
29 Units Available
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,872
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,092
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1019 sqft
Embrace individuality at Brio Apartments in Bellevue. Located in Bellevue, these brand-new apartment homes offer remarkable views and distinct finishes in an outstanding location.
35 Units Available
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,482
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,861
1161 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-405 and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features bike storage, clubhouse, and parking.
33 Units Available
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,635
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,308
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1223 sqft
A block away from Bellevue Square. Rooftop clubhouse for events, a lounge area, and a sundeck where residents can relax. Residences equipped with modern cooking range, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
