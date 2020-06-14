/
furnished apartments
84 Furnished Apartments for rent in Mercer Island, WA
Downtown Mercer Island
15 Units Available
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,465
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
Downtown Mercer Island
18 Units Available
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,598
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1177 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
Results within 5 miles of Mercer Island
Newport Crossing
14 Units Available
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Columbia City
20 Units Available
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,872
686 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,128
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
Downtown Bellvue
45 Units Available
Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,528
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1099 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, The Shops at The Bravern, Overlake Hospital Medical Center, Bellvue Place, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, onsite zipcar, fitness trail, personal training programs, onsite retail.
President Park
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Downtown Bellvue
9 Units Available
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
1077 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,272
1742 sqft
Ashton Bellevue affords residents glorious views of the surrounding landmarks and classic Northwest vistas. Beautiful amenities await you. Designer-inspired elements and finishes everywhere you turn. Spacious, open floor plans.
Downtown Bellvue
27 Units Available
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,655
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,254
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1223 sqft
A block away from Bellevue Square. Rooftop clubhouse for events, a lounge area, and a sundeck where residents can relax. Residences equipped with modern cooking range, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Columbia City
4 Units Available
Taghus
4724 31st Avenue South-3, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,261
281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
453 sqft
Welcome to Taghus, a brand new boutique building located in Columbia City with unique studio and one bedroom floor plans built with style and efficiency.
Northwest Bellevue
15 Units Available
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community can easily get to Bovee Park and Yarrow Bay from this property. Community features include garage parking, sauna, EV charging stations, and short-term leases. Apartments have walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Downtown Bellvue
5 Units Available
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,937
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,104
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1184 sqft
Right next to Downtown Park in Bellevue. Close to Hillfair Shopping Center, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square Mall, I-405, The Shops at The Bravern. Small scale, pet-friendly boutique community with onsite storage, bike storage, Bellevue Park and city views.
Northwest Bellevue
8 Units Available
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,595
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated across from a Park and Ride and close to shops, restaurants and green spaces in vibrant Downtown Kirkland. Modern apartment community with a theater room, fitness center and rooftop patio. Garage parking available.
Central District
8 Units Available
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,025
1 Bedroom
Ask
Common Madison is a 10-minute drive or a 20-minute bus ride via the B12 to downtown Seattle.
Capitol Hill
6 Units Available
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,150
1 Bedroom
Ask
In the heart of Capitol Hill, close to Cal Anderson Park, Seattle Central College and Capitol Hill Station. Residents live in furnished units with kitchenettes and bookshelves. Community offers bike storage, laundry and convenience center.
Downtown Bellvue
17 Units Available
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,870
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,334
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
929 sqft
This community is within walking distance of Lincoln Square South and Downtown Park. This non-smoking community also boasts a resident lounge and hot tub. Inside these homes are Energy Star appliances and audio systems.
Downtown Bellvue
14 Units Available
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,660
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,530
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
977 sqft
Contemporary apartments with excellent views. Granite counters and energy-efficient appliances in each unit. Community gym, media room, pool tables, and quiet library room. Nearby dining at Sushi Maru, Lot No. 3, and other fine restaurants.
Downtown Bellvue
1 Unit Available
225 112th Ave NE
225 112th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,895
340 sqft
Affordable Lofts and Studios Furnished "Month to Month", All Utilities are included in the one low price !! Furnished Studios rental package starting from 1595.00, Studio Lofts rental package available from 1895.00 Easy move in process.
Madison Valley
1 Unit Available
2407 E Ward St B
2407 East Ward Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Arboretum Escape - Furnished-Flexible Lease - Property Id: 160180 Fully furnished private 1 BR ground floor apartment right next to the Washington Arboretum.
Madrona
1 Unit Available
1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way
1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1310 sqft
Text for quicker reply. Modern luxury town homes, loaded with contemporary minimalist design, offering a functional floor plan and plenty of yard space for residents with pets, children, or a green thumb.
1 Unit Available
6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE
6457 Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast, Newcastle, WA
5 Bedrooms
$9,995
6000 sqft
6457 Lake Washington Blvd.
Madison Park
1 Unit Available
1810 43rd Ave E #b202
1810 43rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,250
354 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Studio Condo in heart of Madison park, waterfront - Property Id: 299889 Enjoying water front living in the heart of Madison park.
Madison Park
1 Unit Available
1600 43rd Ave. E., #312
1600 43rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1600 43rd Ave. E.
Dunlap
1 Unit Available
9201 Spear Place South
9201 Spear Place South, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2030 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant and spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Dunlap neighborhood in Seattle, just minutes of commute
North Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
1330 12th Avenue South - 2
1330 12th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
Adorable & private 1 bed / 1 bath unit available! Apt #2 is a main. level unit with large patio. Fully renovated building! All new flooring, cabinets, tiling, appliances, and paint throughout.
