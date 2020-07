Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage dog grooming area fire pit green community guest suite smoke-free community

NESTLED IN THE HEART OF MERCER ISLAND



The Island Lifestyle. These private and secluded havens are minutes from the vibrant nightlife of Seattle, and around the corner from the shopping and dining of Bellevue. The Mercer is ideally located on the north end of the island, offering quick access to Seattle or Bellevue, with first-class amenities twelve months of the year. Compare with any other community and you will see that The Mercer is first class living at its finest.



Strolling down the quiet streets of Mercer Island, or visiting one of the many parks with your pets and you will notice what makes this community incomparable: the friendly people; quiet streets; park trails; swimming beaches; and the multitude of activities available to residents.