Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities conference room car charging clubhouse coffee bar courtyard gym bbq/grill bike storage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly internet cafe new construction online portal package receiving

The Hadley is located in the renowned west side of Downtown Mercer Island. Offering a unique blend of chic urban-style living with access to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, all with a delightfully modern touch. Contemporary architecture, houses first-class amenities, stunning interiors with high-end designer finishes. Our interiors are made with comfort and quality in mind, offering thoughtful details that make your home both functional and unique. On Mercer Island, recreation and relaxation reigns. The island offers a lifestyle full of perks. Enjoy a stroll to Town Center shopping, or a picnic in nearby Luther Burbank Park. You can even spend a Saturday riding your bike touring the island. Living at The Hadley offers this and more - boasting one of the most desirable locations on the island. Plus, you are just minutes from Seattle's urban attractions and Bellevue.