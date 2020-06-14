151 Apartments for rent in Mercer Island, WA with garage
1 of 74
1 of 34
1 of 22
1 of 27
1 of 2
1 of 20
1 of 37
1 of 35
1 of 46
1 of 35
1 of 40
1 of 21
1 of 58
1 of 35
1 of 7
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 27
1 of 28
1 of 41
1 of 34
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 29
Mercer Island is the most populated island in the entire country. Seriously.
With over 20,000 residents in one lake, fun activities are within easy access no matter how you get to the destinations. You'll find shopping and eating options wherever you go, with just a little planning along the way. Thanks to a lower crime rate than Seattle, it's no wonder the local residents feel safe living on the island. The island is 5 miles long and 2 miles wide, which is a small area in which to find housing. Since you won't have as many options as you would in a big city, start looking at least six months before moving to the area. Well, unless you want to be homeless when you get here, then take your time! See more
Mercer Island apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.