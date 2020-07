77 Central Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance conference room game room green community online portal

Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at 77 Central. Our unparalleled location in Mercer Island, our lavish collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident service offer you much more than an apartment community—77 Central offers a lifestyle from the inside, out. Each resident enjoys such home features as a private patio or deck, loads of closet space, upgraded appliances, designer interior selections, and a full-sized washer and dryer in select homes. Our pet-friendly Mercer Island apartments feature a resort-inspired pool and spa, modernized fitness center and lavish clubhouse. And let's not be bashful about our beautiful, city, home to the nation's most successful businesses and industrial leaders, multiple prize-winning parks, high quality schools, and cultural abundance. Not to mention, 77 Central is minutes from downtown Seattle. Stop by today for a tour!