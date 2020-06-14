Apartment List
/
WA
/
mercer island
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

116 Apartments for rent in Mercer Island, WA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mercer Island renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Mercer Island
18 Units Available
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,598
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1177 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
$
Shorewood
57 Units Available
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,489
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Mercer Island
17 Units Available
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,503
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,122
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,626
1324 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Gold Coast
8 Units Available
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,785
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
947 sqft
Located on Mercer Island near Luther Burbank Park, with easy access to I-90 and downtown Seattle. New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Mercer Island
15 Units Available
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,465
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Floods Lake Side
1 Unit Available
7650 Se
7650 East Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
890 sqft
Rent:$860 - $1255 Deposit:$88 Community Amenities 24HR Fitness Center Swimming Pool Gated Community Apartment Amenities Refrigerator Balcony Dish Washer Washer Dryer Balcony/Patio/Extra Storage Disposal Cable Ready Club House
Results within 5 miles of Mercer Island
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Columbia City
20 Units Available
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,872
686 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,128
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
43 Units Available
Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,528
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,496
1099 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, The Shops at The Bravern, Overlake Hospital Medical Center, Bellvue Place, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, onsite zipcar, fitness trail, personal training programs, onsite retail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
23 Units Available
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,952
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,207
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
1006 sqft
Embrace individuality at Brio Apartments in Bellevue. Located in Bellevue, these brand-new apartment homes offer remarkable views and distinct finishes in an outstanding location.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
President Park
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
9 Units Available
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
1077 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,272
1742 sqft
Ashton Bellevue affords residents glorious views of the surrounding landmarks and classic Northwest vistas. Beautiful amenities await you. Designer-inspired elements and finishes everywhere you turn. Spacious, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Downtown Bellvue
28 Units Available
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,794
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,742
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,618
940 sqft
Alley111 offers a fresh and modern functionality to city living. View the stunning city skyline against the backdrop of the rugged Cascade Mountains, while relaxing in our furnished common areas.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
9 Units Available
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1048 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Ashwood Playfield, shopping at Bellevue Place, The Shops at the Bravern, City Hall Park, City Center Bellevue, Overlake Transit Center, Overlake Hospital, The Bellevue Collection, Robert E. McCormick Park. Pet-friendly apartments with underground parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Downtown Bellvue
11 Units Available
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,590
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,930
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly community has rooftop lounge, stunning city views, and LEED certification. Apartments feature quartz countertops, high ceilings, and washer and dryer. Steps from Downtown Park, Bellevue Square Mall and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Central District
1 Unit Available
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,700
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just steps from charming boutiques and a vibrant nightlife, Chloe on Madison Apartments' location in the Pike and Pine Corridor puts you in the middle of all the action.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Capitol Hill
9 Units Available
Rianna
810 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,519
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,726
852 sqft
Great location in the Capitol Hill Neighborhood, close to Seattle University. Units offer residents bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Luxurious community amenities include business center, courtyard and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Woodridge
6 Units Available
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Capitol Hill
3 Units Available
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,088
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,393
858 sqft
Just a block from Cal Anderson Park. A smoke-free community with a rooftop dog park, fantastic Seattle skyline views, and an on-site hair salon, dental shop and gnocchi bar. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Capitol Hill
5 Units Available
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,690
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community offering planned social activities, a dry cleaning service, on-site retail and a pet washing station. Located in Squire Park along the western border near Seattle University.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Capitol Hill
5 Units Available
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,755
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,857
703 sqft
Conveniently located between E Madison Street and E Pine Street near yoga and shopping venues. Units feature walk-in closets and carpet flooring for extra space and comfort. Fire pit and courtyard amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Atlantic
15 Units Available
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,403
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1045 sqft
Legacy at Pratt Park is conveniently located in the heart of the Central District, a neighborhood dotted with boutique shops, quaint coffee spots, and local parks! Situated just off Downtown Seattle, we are minutes to an array of shopping, dining,
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,470
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1165 sqft
Apartment options and amenities are plentiful, but thats just the beginning. Embrace an expressive lifestyle, making this world renowned, innovation leading neighborhood your own. Weaving your story begins simply.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Tukwila Hill
7 Units Available
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
935 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,484
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
City Guide for Mercer Island, WA

Mercer Island is the most populated island in the entire country. Seriously.

With over 20,000 residents in one lake, fun activities are within easy access no matter how you get to the destinations. You'll find shopping and eating options wherever you go, with just a little planning along the way. Thanks to a lower crime rate than Seattle, it's no wonder the local residents feel safe living on the island. The island is 5 miles long and 2 miles wide, which is a small area in which to find housing. Since you won't have as many options as you would in a big city,  start looking at least six months before moving to the area. Well, unless you want to be homeless when you get here, then take your time! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Mercer Island, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mercer Island renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Mercer Island 1 BedroomsMercer Island 2 BedroomsMercer Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMercer Island 3 BedroomsMercer Island Apartments under $1,600Mercer Island Apartments under $1,800
Mercer Island Apartments with BalconyMercer Island Apartments with GarageMercer Island Apartments with GymMercer Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMercer Island Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMercer Island Apartments with Parking
Mercer Island Apartments with PoolMercer Island Apartments with Washer-DryerMercer Island Dog Friendly ApartmentsMercer Island Furnished ApartmentsMercer Island Pet Friendly PlacesMercer Island Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WA
University Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Mercer Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College