116 Apartments for rent in Mercer Island, WA with gym
1 of 27
1 of 74
1 of 34
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 1
1 of 29
1 of 29
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 7
1 of 21
1 of 29
1 of 33
1 of 22
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 35
1 of 25
1 of 27
1 of 35
1 of 29
1 of 16
Mercer Island is the most populated island in the entire country. Seriously.
With over 20,000 residents in one lake, fun activities are within easy access no matter how you get to the destinations. You'll find shopping and eating options wherever you go, with just a little planning along the way. Thanks to a lower crime rate than Seattle, it's no wonder the local residents feel safe living on the island. The island is 5 miles long and 2 miles wide, which is a small area in which to find housing. Since you won't have as many options as you would in a big city, start looking at least six months before moving to the area. Well, unless you want to be homeless when you get here, then take your time! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mercer Island renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.