Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub granite counters ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill package receiving yoga garage 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Located at the center of Kirkland’s new Village at Totem Lake community, Aura Totem Lake is just steps away from the premiere shopping, dining and entertainment of the master-planned, 26-acre lifestyle development. Each apartment in our 202-unit complex boasts of polished modern interiors with top-of-the-line finishes, bringing the luxurious conveniences of the Totem Lake community to the comfort of your home.



Invite friends over to relax on the gathering green for rooftop movie nights, or pick up ingredients for a memorable meal just steps away at Whole Foods Market and then entertain your friends in our gourmet club room kitchen. Looking for a space to work out? Check out the indoor fitness center featuring state-of-the-art equipment, and if fresh air is your thing, roll out your mat on our outdoor yoga deck. Kick back in a private outdoor lounge pod or cozy up in front of the fire pits. Whatever your mood, Aura Totem Lake has a slice of paradise waiting for you.



