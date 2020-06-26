All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:36 AM

9918 Ne 144th Ln

9918 NE 144th Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9918 NE 144th Ln, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Bright and spacious top unit in Wild Glen is available and looking for responsible tenant. Very quiet neighborhood and good schools. Traditional floor plan overlooking a community greenfield. Cool breeze during summer. Updated with new fixtures, 2 bed and 1 bath.

Located in the junction of Kirkland, Bothell, Woodinville and Kenmore, 5mins to HW 405 and 522, 10 mins to University Washing Bothell campus, Bothell Library, 24 Hour Fitness, LA Fitness, Woodinville downtown, Totem Lake Mall, Safeway, Evergreen Hospital, Sammamish river bike trail, etc. Multiple P&R nearby including Brickyard P&R, Kingsgate P&R, Kenmore P&R, and Bothell P&R. 2 covered parking. Water/sewer/garbage are included in rent. Please contact the owner Annie for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9918 Ne 144th Ln have any available units?
9918 Ne 144th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9918 Ne 144th Ln have?
Some of 9918 Ne 144th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9918 Ne 144th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9918 Ne 144th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9918 Ne 144th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9918 Ne 144th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9918 Ne 144th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9918 Ne 144th Ln offers parking.
Does 9918 Ne 144th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9918 Ne 144th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9918 Ne 144th Ln have a pool?
No, 9918 Ne 144th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9918 Ne 144th Ln have accessible units?
No, 9918 Ne 144th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9918 Ne 144th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9918 Ne 144th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9918 Ne 144th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9918 Ne 144th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
