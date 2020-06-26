9918 Ne 144th Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated 24hr gym

Bright and spacious top unit in Wild Glen is available and looking for responsible tenant. Very quiet neighborhood and good schools. Traditional floor plan overlooking a community greenfield. Cool breeze during summer. Updated with new fixtures, 2 bed and 1 bath.



Located in the junction of Kirkland, Bothell, Woodinville and Kenmore, 5mins to HW 405 and 522, 10 mins to University Washing Bothell campus, Bothell Library, 24 Hour Fitness, LA Fitness, Woodinville downtown, Totem Lake Mall, Safeway, Evergreen Hospital, Sammamish river bike trail, etc. Multiple P&R nearby including Brickyard P&R, Kingsgate P&R, Kenmore P&R, and Bothell P&R. 2 covered parking. Water/sewer/garbage are included in rent. Please contact the owner Annie for showing.