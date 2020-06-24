9426 NE 139th ST

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage clubhouse fireplace

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

NICELY MAINTAINED 4 BEDROOM KIRKLAND HOME FOR RENT W MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - **$2850/month rent plus utilities; Available NOW; $100/month for landscaping service**

**4 bed, Bonus Room, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, large yard/greenbelt, 2000 SF; W/D hookup provided**

**Pets are considered on a case by case basis (pet rent); 12-24 month lease considered**

**First months rent ($2850) and Deposit ($2800) due upon move in**

Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This nicely maintained, spacious, tri-level home offers a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, bonus/entertainment room, and 2.5 bathrooms in a great Kirkland community within the acclaimed Lake Washington School District. Upper levels of home as well as front yard has amazing Mountain views. Home has updates throughout and is essentially in like-new condition. Enter to large formal living room and dining room with newer carpet and paint and many windows providing great natural light. Brick fireplace provides great focal point for the space. Connected is the kitchen with lots of cabinet space and lots of windows and skylight providing great natural light. Access to backyard and porch just off of kitchen. Lower level of home has garage access, large flex/bonus/living room space as well as laundry room with W/D hookup, large bedroom, and bathroom. Upper level of home has other 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. Master bedroom is very spacious with large closet and on-suite bathroom with shower. Upstairs bathroom has large tub.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood right next to all Kirkland has to offer. Large flat lot is can be used for many functions and provides great privacy. Many large and small parks are close distance to the home. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. Area schools are always ranked highly and are very close to the home. These include:

-Juanita Elementary

-Finn Hill Junior High School

-Juanita High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish access very close

-Big Finn Hill Park, Saint Edward State Park, Sixty Acres, Juanita Beach Park, Edith Moulton Park

-Downtown Kirkland, Redmond, and Bothell very close, Totem Lake Mall, Redmond Town Center

-Willows Run Golf Course, Inglewood CC, Bellevue Golf Course, Wayne Golf Course



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call for a tour today!



