All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 9426 NE 139th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
9426 NE 139th ST
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

9426 NE 139th ST

9426 Northeast 139th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Finn Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9426 Northeast 139th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NICELY MAINTAINED 4 BEDROOM KIRKLAND HOME FOR RENT W MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - **$2850/month rent plus utilities; Available NOW; $100/month for landscaping service**
**4 bed, Bonus Room, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, large yard/greenbelt, 2000 SF; W/D hookup provided**
**Pets are considered on a case by case basis (pet rent); 12-24 month lease considered**
**First months rent ($2850) and Deposit ($2800) due upon move in**
Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This nicely maintained, spacious, tri-level home offers a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, bonus/entertainment room, and 2.5 bathrooms in a great Kirkland community within the acclaimed Lake Washington School District. Upper levels of home as well as front yard has amazing Mountain views. Home has updates throughout and is essentially in like-new condition. Enter to large formal living room and dining room with newer carpet and paint and many windows providing great natural light. Brick fireplace provides great focal point for the space. Connected is the kitchen with lots of cabinet space and lots of windows and skylight providing great natural light. Access to backyard and porch just off of kitchen. Lower level of home has garage access, large flex/bonus/living room space as well as laundry room with W/D hookup, large bedroom, and bathroom. Upper level of home has other 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. Master bedroom is very spacious with large closet and on-suite bathroom with shower. Upstairs bathroom has large tub.

Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood right next to all Kirkland has to offer. Large flat lot is can be used for many functions and provides great privacy. Many large and small parks are close distance to the home. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. Area schools are always ranked highly and are very close to the home. These include:
-Juanita Elementary
-Finn Hill Junior High School
-Juanita High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish access very close
-Big Finn Hill Park, Saint Edward State Park, Sixty Acres, Juanita Beach Park, Edith Moulton Park
-Downtown Kirkland, Redmond, and Bothell very close, Totem Lake Mall, Redmond Town Center
-Willows Run Golf Course, Inglewood CC, Bellevue Golf Course, Wayne Golf Course

This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call for a tour today!

(RLNE4751681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9426 NE 139th ST have any available units?
9426 NE 139th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9426 NE 139th ST have?
Some of 9426 NE 139th ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9426 NE 139th ST currently offering any rent specials?
9426 NE 139th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9426 NE 139th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 9426 NE 139th ST is pet friendly.
Does 9426 NE 139th ST offer parking?
Yes, 9426 NE 139th ST offers parking.
Does 9426 NE 139th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9426 NE 139th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9426 NE 139th ST have a pool?
No, 9426 NE 139th ST does not have a pool.
Does 9426 NE 139th ST have accessible units?
No, 9426 NE 139th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 9426 NE 139th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 9426 NE 139th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9426 NE 139th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 9426 NE 139th ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus