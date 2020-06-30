9326 NE 143rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Kirkland Finn Hill Home on quiet street backs to greenbelt with teritorrial views. Full basement with bathroom. - This home is in mint condition. Super clean and tidy. You can tell this home has been lovingly cared for.

* Excellent Finn Hill neighborhood with very little street traffic.

* The home backs to a large natural area providing privacy and extended views of mother nature.

* The entry features wide stairs giving a feeling of space.

* Dining room, living room, and kitchen all have vaulted ceiling.

* The Kitchen feels spacious and features plenty of cabinet and counter space.

* Formal living room with gas fireplace and picture windows to take in the greenbelt views.

* French doors to the huge back deck to take in the views.

* Master bedroom with walk in closet and full bathroom, French doors to the huge back deck.

* The master bathroom was remodeled not long ago and features double sinks and a large step in shower with glass doors.

* Master closet with built in drawers, shelves and shoe storage.

* There is 1 more bedroom on the main level.

* Downstairs is the extra large Family room, a full bathroom and 2 more bedrooms.

* Utility room downstairs with washer and dryer included.

* 2 car garage.

* Gas heat.

Dog will be considered. The back yard is not fenced. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-295-5902 Gregory Property Management.



No Cats Allowed



