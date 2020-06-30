All apartments in Kirkland
9326 NE 143rd St
9326 NE 143rd St

9326 Northeast 143rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

9326 Northeast 143rd Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Kirkland Finn Hill Home on quiet street backs to greenbelt with teritorrial views. Full basement with bathroom. - This home is in mint condition. Super clean and tidy. You can tell this home has been lovingly cared for.
* Excellent Finn Hill neighborhood with very little street traffic.
* The home backs to a large natural area providing privacy and extended views of mother nature.
* The entry features wide stairs giving a feeling of space.
* Dining room, living room, and kitchen all have vaulted ceiling.
* The Kitchen feels spacious and features plenty of cabinet and counter space.
* Formal living room with gas fireplace and picture windows to take in the greenbelt views.
* French doors to the huge back deck to take in the views.
* Master bedroom with walk in closet and full bathroom, French doors to the huge back deck.
* The master bathroom was remodeled not long ago and features double sinks and a large step in shower with glass doors.
* Master closet with built in drawers, shelves and shoe storage.
* There is 1 more bedroom on the main level.
* Downstairs is the extra large Family room, a full bathroom and 2 more bedrooms.
* Utility room downstairs with washer and dryer included.
* 2 car garage.
* Gas heat.
Dog will be considered. The back yard is not fenced. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-295-5902 Gregory Property Management.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5518479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9326 NE 143rd St have any available units?
9326 NE 143rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9326 NE 143rd St have?
Some of 9326 NE 143rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9326 NE 143rd St currently offering any rent specials?
9326 NE 143rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9326 NE 143rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9326 NE 143rd St is pet friendly.
Does 9326 NE 143rd St offer parking?
Yes, 9326 NE 143rd St offers parking.
Does 9326 NE 143rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9326 NE 143rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9326 NE 143rd St have a pool?
No, 9326 NE 143rd St does not have a pool.
Does 9326 NE 143rd St have accessible units?
No, 9326 NE 143rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 9326 NE 143rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9326 NE 143rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9326 NE 143rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9326 NE 143rd St does not have units with air conditioning.

