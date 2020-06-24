All apartments in Kirkland
8617 NE 133rd St
8617 NE 133rd St

8617 Northeast 133rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

8617 Northeast 133rd Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8617-ne-133rd-street?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath home located in a quiet neighborhood on Finn Hill. The spacious main floor features an updated kitchen with freshly painted white cabinets, beautiful quartz countertops, pullouts, and subway backsplash. The huge living room with a cozy gas fireplace opens to 24 x 10 sunroom overlooking the gorgeous back yard. Master with private bath. Main floor bath with jacuzzi tub. Lower level family room, 4th bedroom, .75 bath, and laundry room. New furnace in 2016/H2O tank in 2017/30-year roof in 2012. Freshly painted in and out with 2 Koi ponds, tons of RV and boat parking, and in the Lake WA school district truly make this house a must see!

Terms: 1st month’s rent and $3000 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8617 NE 133rd St have any available units?
8617 NE 133rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 8617 NE 133rd St have?
Some of 8617 NE 133rd St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8617 NE 133rd St currently offering any rent specials?
8617 NE 133rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8617 NE 133rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8617 NE 133rd St is pet friendly.
Does 8617 NE 133rd St offer parking?
Yes, 8617 NE 133rd St offers parking.
Does 8617 NE 133rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8617 NE 133rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8617 NE 133rd St have a pool?
No, 8617 NE 133rd St does not have a pool.
Does 8617 NE 133rd St have accessible units?
No, 8617 NE 133rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 8617 NE 133rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8617 NE 133rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8617 NE 133rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8617 NE 133rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
