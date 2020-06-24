8617 NE 133rd St

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8617-ne-133rd-street?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath home located in a quiet neighborhood on Finn Hill. The spacious main floor features an updated kitchen with freshly painted white cabinets, beautiful quartz countertops, pullouts, and subway backsplash. The huge living room with a cozy gas fireplace opens to 24 x 10 sunroom overlooking the gorgeous back yard. Master with private bath. Main floor bath with jacuzzi tub. Lower level family room, 4th bedroom, .75 bath, and laundry room. New furnace in 2016/H2O tank in 2017/30-year roof in 2012. Freshly painted in and out with 2 Koi ponds, tons of RV and boat parking, and in the Lake WA school district truly make this house a must see!



Terms: 1st month’s rent and $3000 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.