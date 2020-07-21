All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

8436 NE 137th St

8436 Northeast 137th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8436 Northeast 137th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Kirkland 3 Br House for Rent - Great Kirkland home in quiet neighborhood! Newly built deck off the back of the home overlooking a large yard offering a great place for entertainment and playtime. New carpets and linoleum throughout the home. Minutes to 405 and shopping. Within Lake Washington School District and a short commute to Microsoft.
Professionally Managed by Lisa Casal
Lease Term 12 month. Security Deposit and Cleaning fee to move in.
$45 Application Fee per Occupant over 18yrs

Schedule your appointment here: https://showmojo.com/l/75157df0fa

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5388503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8436 NE 137th St have any available units?
8436 NE 137th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 8436 NE 137th St currently offering any rent specials?
8436 NE 137th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8436 NE 137th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8436 NE 137th St is pet friendly.
Does 8436 NE 137th St offer parking?
No, 8436 NE 137th St does not offer parking.
Does 8436 NE 137th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8436 NE 137th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8436 NE 137th St have a pool?
No, 8436 NE 137th St does not have a pool.
Does 8436 NE 137th St have accessible units?
No, 8436 NE 137th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8436 NE 137th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8436 NE 137th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8436 NE 137th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8436 NE 137th St does not have units with air conditioning.
