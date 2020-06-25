8244 126th Ave NE B301

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New Carpet and Paint!!! - Villa Sonoma is a well-designed complex with each building having just two units on each of the three floors. This unit features an open floor plan to maximize the space. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops and eating bar. Unit has two large bedrooms with an oversized closet in the master bedroom. This top floor unit has a large balcony that overlooks the swimming pool. In unit W/D. There are two covered parking spaces. Water/sewer/trash are included in the rent.



Terms: first month's rent, security deposit of one-month rent and a $250 move-in fee. No smoking and pets on approval only and with additional deposit.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $5,600 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



