All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 8244 126th Ave NE B301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
8244 126th Ave NE B301
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

8244 126th Ave NE B301

8244 126th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8244 126th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
South Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Carpet and Paint!!! - Villa Sonoma is a well-designed complex with each building having just two units on each of the three floors. This unit features an open floor plan to maximize the space. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops and eating bar. Unit has two large bedrooms with an oversized closet in the master bedroom. This top floor unit has a large balcony that overlooks the swimming pool. In unit W/D. There are two covered parking spaces. Water/sewer/trash are included in the rent.

Terms: first month's rent, security deposit of one-month rent and a $250 move-in fee. No smoking and pets on approval only and with additional deposit.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $5,600 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE2130419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8244 126th Ave NE B301 have any available units?
8244 126th Ave NE B301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 8244 126th Ave NE B301 have?
Some of 8244 126th Ave NE B301's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8244 126th Ave NE B301 currently offering any rent specials?
8244 126th Ave NE B301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8244 126th Ave NE B301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8244 126th Ave NE B301 is pet friendly.
Does 8244 126th Ave NE B301 offer parking?
Yes, 8244 126th Ave NE B301 offers parking.
Does 8244 126th Ave NE B301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8244 126th Ave NE B301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8244 126th Ave NE B301 have a pool?
Yes, 8244 126th Ave NE B301 has a pool.
Does 8244 126th Ave NE B301 have accessible units?
No, 8244 126th Ave NE B301 does not have accessible units.
Does 8244 126th Ave NE B301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8244 126th Ave NE B301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8244 126th Ave NE B301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8244 126th Ave NE B301 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
The 101
101 Main St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus