7943 Ne 112th st

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

BREATHTAKING Mount Rainier and Lake View House For Rent! - Welcome to this extraordinary Mount Rainier view and spectacular 180 degree lake views home located in the heart of Juanita Bay. This fantastic house is featured with cast stone exterior w/classic architectural style, custom 3-man elevator, huge granite master w/8 head shower & jett tub, 3 car garage, Cooks kitchen w/Dacor 6 burner cook top, double convctn ovens, sub-zero fridge and Bosch washer, up to 6 bedrooms and 5 baths, large butlers quarters w/separate entr, big private fenced patio, elegant landscaping. Pre-wired home theatre space with satellite dish and whole-house speaker system, 2 office spaces and much much more.... Must see in person!



Minutes drive to Juanita Beach Park, downtown Kirkland & very easy access to Hwy-405. Very convenient for shopping and dinning.



(RLNE4875544)