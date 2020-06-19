7613 NE 125th St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Finn Hill 4 BD Home on Cul de sac! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b8ab1940a3



Inviting light filled rooms with southern exposure. Both formal and informal living! Beautiful kitchen adjoins deck for entertaining. Main level 4th bed/office. Spacious master w/ vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, & inviting bath.

Incredibly serene Kirkland location near Big Finn Hill Park, Juanita Beach, Bastyr, St Edwards, & incredible Lake Wa .schools on a quiet cul-de-sac. Residents pay for existing Landscaper 2x per month landscape maintenance on top of rent.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5919724)