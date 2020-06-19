All apartments in Kirkland
7613 NE 125th St
7613 NE 125th St

7613 Northeast 125th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7613 Northeast 125th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Finn Hill 4 BD Home on Cul de sac! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b8ab1940a3

Inviting light filled rooms with southern exposure. Both formal and informal living! Beautiful kitchen adjoins deck for entertaining. Main level 4th bed/office. Spacious master w/ vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, & inviting bath.
Incredibly serene Kirkland location near Big Finn Hill Park, Juanita Beach, Bastyr, St Edwards, & incredible Lake Wa .schools on a quiet cul-de-sac. Residents pay for existing Landscaper 2x per month landscape maintenance on top of rent.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5919724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7613 NE 125th St have any available units?
7613 NE 125th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 7613 NE 125th St currently offering any rent specials?
7613 NE 125th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7613 NE 125th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7613 NE 125th St is pet friendly.
Does 7613 NE 125th St offer parking?
No, 7613 NE 125th St does not offer parking.
Does 7613 NE 125th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7613 NE 125th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7613 NE 125th St have a pool?
No, 7613 NE 125th St does not have a pool.
Does 7613 NE 125th St have accessible units?
No, 7613 NE 125th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7613 NE 125th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7613 NE 125th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7613 NE 125th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7613 NE 125th St does not have units with air conditioning.
