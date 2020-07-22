7532 123rd AVE NE

Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL** HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT**3 Bedroom Rambler and - MOVE IN SPECIAL **HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT**
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath Rambler with a 1 car garage in a Residential Neighborhood in Kirkland that sits on a large lot with a fenced back yard, covered patio and detached shed. This home has Wood, Laminate and Tile flooring throughout, Granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen. It has a wood stove insert to keep you cozy in the winter. It comes with a Washer/Dryer to be used at tenants discretion (owner will not fix or repair).
No Smoking/Pets Negotiable with Pet Deposit.
Please Drive by this unit before calling to schedule a showing.
DO NOT APPLY ONLINE UNTIL YOU HAVE WALKED THROUGH WITH AN AGENT FROM DELTA.
(RLNE5188533)