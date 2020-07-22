All apartments in Kirkland
7532 123rd AVE NE
7532 123rd AVE NE

7532 123rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7532 123rd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
South Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL** HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT**3 Bedroom Rambler and - MOVE IN SPECIAL **HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT**

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath Rambler with a 1 car garage in a Residential Neighborhood in Kirkland that sits on a large lot with a fenced back yard, covered patio and detached shed. This home has Wood, Laminate and Tile flooring throughout, Granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen. It has a wood stove insert to keep you cozy in the winter. It comes with a Washer/Dryer to be used at tenants discretion (owner will not fix or repair).

No Smoking/Pets Negotiable with Pet Deposit.

Please Drive by this unit before calling to schedule a showing.

DO NOT APPLY ONLINE UNTIL YOU HAVE WALKED THROUGH WITH AN AGENT FROM DELTA.

(RLNE5188533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7532 123rd AVE NE have any available units?
7532 123rd AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 7532 123rd AVE NE have?
Some of 7532 123rd AVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7532 123rd AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
7532 123rd AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7532 123rd AVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7532 123rd AVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 7532 123rd AVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 7532 123rd AVE NE offers parking.
Does 7532 123rd AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7532 123rd AVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7532 123rd AVE NE have a pool?
No, 7532 123rd AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 7532 123rd AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 7532 123rd AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7532 123rd AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7532 123rd AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7532 123rd AVE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7532 123rd AVE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
