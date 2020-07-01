7528 126th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Fully remodeled, modern 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the South Rose Hill neighborhood. Close to schools and access to public transportation.



The airy and well-lit interior is unfurnished and features hardwood and tile floors, as well as a stylish fireplace. An open plan kitchen equipped with granite countertops, cabinets and drawers with ample storage, and stainless steel refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Includes a washer, dryer, forced-air heating, and gas heating are installed. The exterior features a front deck with a privacy hedge and a well-kept fenced backyard with a patio and deck for outdoor activities or dining.



Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vfkF39gjUNh



Additional Details:

It comes with an attached 2-car garage.



A shed in the backyard is available for storage.



Pets are not allowed on the premises.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: South Rose Hill Park, Rose Hill Meadows Park, Snyders Corner Park, and Everest Park.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5653264)