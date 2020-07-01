All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 7528 126th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
7528 126th Ave NE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

7528 126th Ave NE

7528 126th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7528 126th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
South Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Fully remodeled, modern 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the South Rose Hill neighborhood. Close to schools and access to public transportation.

The airy and well-lit interior is unfurnished and features hardwood and tile floors, as well as a stylish fireplace. An open plan kitchen equipped with granite countertops, cabinets and drawers with ample storage, and stainless steel refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Includes a washer, dryer, forced-air heating, and gas heating are installed. The exterior features a front deck with a privacy hedge and a well-kept fenced backyard with a patio and deck for outdoor activities or dining.

Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vfkF39gjUNh

Additional Details:
It comes with an attached 2-car garage.

A shed in the backyard is available for storage.

Pets are not allowed on the premises.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: South Rose Hill Park, Rose Hill Meadows Park, Snyders Corner Park, and Everest Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5653264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7528 126th Ave NE have any available units?
7528 126th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 7528 126th Ave NE have?
Some of 7528 126th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7528 126th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7528 126th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7528 126th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 7528 126th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 7528 126th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 7528 126th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 7528 126th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7528 126th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7528 126th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7528 126th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7528 126th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7528 126th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7528 126th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7528 126th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7528 126th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7528 126th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus