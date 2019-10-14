All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated March 5 2020

724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302

724 Kirkland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

724 Kirkland Circle, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 Available 04/06/20 2 beds / 2 baths Condo in Kirkland! - Kirkland water front, shops, & dining nearby.

Property featured:
-Approximately 940 sqft
-Top floor unit with North facing patio & covered parking.
-Newly updated floors & bathrooms with custom master bedroom closet.
-Full Size Washer/Dryer.
-Open kitchen/living room with cozy fireplace.
-Club house with a hot tub & pool.

SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Pets are negotiable.
1st month + Security deposit + Last month. ( Last Month Rent negotiable with good credit)
Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com or call 425-243-6371 for more info.
Offered by WPI.

(RLNE5254125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 have any available units?
724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 have?
Some of 724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 currently offering any rent specials?
724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 is pet friendly.
Does 724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 offer parking?
Yes, 724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 offers parking.
Does 724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 have a pool?
Yes, 724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 has a pool.
Does 724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 have accessible units?
No, 724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 does not have units with air conditioning.
