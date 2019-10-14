Amenities
724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 Available 04/06/20 2 beds / 2 baths Condo in Kirkland! - Kirkland water front, shops, & dining nearby.
Property featured:
-Approximately 940 sqft
-Top floor unit with North facing patio & covered parking.
-Newly updated floors & bathrooms with custom master bedroom closet.
-Full Size Washer/Dryer.
-Open kitchen/living room with cozy fireplace.
-Club house with a hot tub & pool.
SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Pets are negotiable.
1st month + Security deposit + Last month. ( Last Month Rent negotiable with good credit)
Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com or call 425-243-6371 for more info.
Offered by WPI.
(RLNE5254125)