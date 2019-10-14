Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool hot tub

724 Kirkland Cir UnitC302 Available 04/06/20 2 beds / 2 baths Condo in Kirkland! - Kirkland water front, shops, & dining nearby.



Property featured:

-Approximately 940 sqft

-Top floor unit with North facing patio & covered parking.

-Newly updated floors & bathrooms with custom master bedroom closet.

-Full Size Washer/Dryer.

-Open kitchen/living room with cozy fireplace.

-Club house with a hot tub & pool.



SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



Pets are negotiable.

1st month + Security deposit + Last month. ( Last Month Rent negotiable with good credit)

Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com or call 425-243-6371 for more info.

Offered by WPI.



