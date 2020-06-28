709 2nd St S

Amenities

Downtown Kirkland House with Amazing Lake View! - Please you this link to schedule your tour: showmojo.com/l/07358cd058



Welcome home to this downtown Kirkland house with breathtaking lake view! The house is three bedrooms with 1.75 bathrooms. Tastefully updated to boost luxury living. Open living room with huge windows and access to deck that is ideal for enjoying the lake view. Updated kitchen that make you enjoy cooking. Master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. Lower level has a full kitchen with guest suite. A generous family room that opens to cover patio and beautiful fenced yard. One car garage with off street parking.



Location is amazing! Walking distance to downtown Kirkland and the lake. Easy communicate to Google, Microsoft, etc.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.



(RLNE4191253)