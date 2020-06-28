All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

709 2nd St S

709 2nd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

709 2nd Street South, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Downtown Kirkland House with Amazing Lake View! - Please you this link to schedule your tour: showmojo.com/l/07358cd058

Welcome home to this downtown Kirkland house with breathtaking lake view! The house is three bedrooms with 1.75 bathrooms. Tastefully updated to boost luxury living. Open living room with huge windows and access to deck that is ideal for enjoying the lake view. Updated kitchen that make you enjoy cooking. Master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. Lower level has a full kitchen with guest suite. A generous family room that opens to cover patio and beautiful fenced yard. One car garage with off street parking.

Location is amazing! Walking distance to downtown Kirkland and the lake. Easy communicate to Google, Microsoft, etc.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

(RLNE4191253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 2nd St S have any available units?
709 2nd St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 709 2nd St S have?
Some of 709 2nd St S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 2nd St S currently offering any rent specials?
709 2nd St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 2nd St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 2nd St S is pet friendly.
Does 709 2nd St S offer parking?
Yes, 709 2nd St S offers parking.
Does 709 2nd St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 2nd St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 2nd St S have a pool?
No, 709 2nd St S does not have a pool.
Does 709 2nd St S have accessible units?
No, 709 2nd St S does not have accessible units.
Does 709 2nd St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 2nd St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 2nd St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 2nd St S does not have units with air conditioning.
