Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

7023 126th Ave NE Available 04/14/20 Gorgeous Home in Fantastic Location, Tech, Close to Microsoft, Pet(s)! FaceTime & Virtual Tours Available Soon! - Fantastic location near Bridle Trails and Microsoft, Google, & Oculus! This home has it all! Enter via the welcoming front porch to the beautiful open floor plan full of natural light, a skylight, & high ceilings; cherry hardwoods downstairs; formal dining room. Great Room features a marble fireplace; the kitchen is equipped with slab granite on a large island for extra seating and custom cherry cabinets. The master suite features a phenomenal two-sided gas fireplace - enjoy from the bedroom or from the luxurious jetted tub in the 5 piece bath!



One bedroom and a 1/2 bath are off the family room on the 1st floor, great for guests or use as an office. 3 other generous bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet, are upstairs, along with a bonus room with closet. There is tons of storage here!



Tech: Smart locks, Skybell Smart Doorbell, and Nest thermostat with bedroom sensor. The house is wired with a SimpliSafe security system if youd like to set up monitoring on your own.



The backyard is fully fenced, tons of street parking if you need more than the garage and pad offer. This home has heat-pump for both cooling & heating, which is a lifesaver given the summer temperatures. Energy-efficient LED lights, gas furnace, and fireplaces, high-efficiency washer & dryer.



1 block to Rose Hill Park with walking trails and play structures, and less than one mile to the amazing Bridle Trails State Park with 28 miles of trails and equestrian arena and an 8-minute drive to Grass Lawn Park! .4 - 1 mi to groceries, restaurants, Costco, gym, banking, golf course, and services. 2.3 miles to downtown Kirkland.



1-minute walk to bus stop 245, easy access 5 min to I-405 and Bellevue, Park & Ride only .7 miles away! Award-winning Lake Washington School District schools are just a walk away! Rose Hill Elementary (.7mi), Rose Hill Middle (.9mi), Lake Washington High School (.7mi).



This home will not stay on the market long! You are going to love living here!



~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

~ No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have spoken with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~ Security Deposit of one month's rent is required.

~Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

~ $250 Administrative Fee

~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com will be required.

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Yard maintenance is tenants' responsibility.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



(RLNE5680995)