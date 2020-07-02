6523 106th Ave. NE

Amenities

Elegant light filled townhome in the heart of Kirkland/Houghton. Easy access to Google via the Cross Kirkland Corridor. Met Market, Terrace Park & other shops a short stroll away. Minutes to beaches, freeway, & Kirkland Urban! Open floor plan with large living and dining areas leading to the large deck/patio w/incredible views of the Olympic Mts, Seattle, & Lake Wa. Fantastic new flooring/hardwoods. Remodeled chef's kitchen w/ SS appliances and Carrara marble. Spacious bedrooms each w/ a walk-in closet and walk out patio! Private 2 car garage, additional deck off the kitchen, guest parking, spacious park like grounds. A great place to call home!



Terms: 12 months