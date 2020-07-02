All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated May 15 2020 at 8:15 AM

6523 106th Ave. NE

6523 106th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6523 106th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
Central Houghton

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Elegant light filled townhome in the heart of Kirkland/Houghton. Easy access to Google via the Cross Kirkland Corridor. Met Market, Terrace Park & other shops a short stroll away. Minutes to beaches, freeway, & Kirkland Urban! Open floor plan with large living and dining areas leading to the large deck/patio w/incredible views of the Olympic Mts, Seattle, & Lake Wa. Fantastic new flooring/hardwoods. Remodeled chef's kitchen w/ SS appliances and Carrara marble. Spacious bedrooms each w/ a walk-in closet and walk out patio! Private 2 car garage, additional deck off the kitchen, guest parking, spacious park like grounds. A great place to call home!

Terms: 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6523 106th Ave. NE have any available units?
6523 106th Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 6523 106th Ave. NE have?
Some of 6523 106th Ave. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6523 106th Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
6523 106th Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6523 106th Ave. NE pet-friendly?
No, 6523 106th Ave. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 6523 106th Ave. NE offer parking?
Yes, 6523 106th Ave. NE offers parking.
Does 6523 106th Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6523 106th Ave. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6523 106th Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 6523 106th Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 6523 106th Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 6523 106th Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6523 106th Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6523 106th Ave. NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6523 106th Ave. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6523 106th Ave. NE does not have units with air conditioning.

