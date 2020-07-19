Amenities

---Charming home near downtown Kirkland--- - Property Id: 315843



Beautiful single family home in a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Houghton's with great neighborhood.

Easy access to highway 520 (1 miles) and highway 405 (1.6 miles).

One block away from Watershed Park hiking trail.

Very close to Google, Microsoft, Metropolitan Market, the new Kirkland Urban Shopping Center and Kirkland Corridor Trail.



This spectacular home has an excellent school district.

(International Community School, Eastside Preparatory School, Lake Washington High School, Northstar Middle School, Lakeview Elementary School).

Renter to verify with the school district.



2040 sq ft with 3B2B on the main level include a master bedroom with ensuite bath.

Lower level has 1B1B with a large bonus living room.

Open floor plan flows seamlessly from kitchen updated with slab granite/SS appliance/new cabinets and floors to DR & LR with a wall of glass.



Tenant pays all utilities.

$35/person for application and background/credit check (non-refundable).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4442-109th-pl-ne-kirkland-wa/315843

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5950708)