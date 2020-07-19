All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 4442 109th Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
4442 109th Pl NE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4442 109th Pl NE

4442 109th Place Northeast · (650) 796-0733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4442 109th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
Central Houghton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $3990 · Avail. now

$3,990

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---Charming home near downtown Kirkland--- - Property Id: 315843

Beautiful single family home in a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Houghton's with great neighborhood.
Easy access to highway 520 (1 miles) and highway 405 (1.6 miles).
One block away from Watershed Park hiking trail.
Very close to Google, Microsoft, Metropolitan Market, the new Kirkland Urban Shopping Center and Kirkland Corridor Trail.

This spectacular home has an excellent school district.
(International Community School, Eastside Preparatory School, Lake Washington High School, Northstar Middle School, Lakeview Elementary School).
Renter to verify with the school district.

2040 sq ft with 3B2B on the main level include a master bedroom with ensuite bath.
Lower level has 1B1B with a large bonus living room.
Open floor plan flows seamlessly from kitchen updated with slab granite/SS appliance/new cabinets and floors to DR & LR with a wall of glass.

Tenant pays all utilities.
$35/person for application and background/credit check (non-refundable).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4442-109th-pl-ne-kirkland-wa/315843
Property Id 315843

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5950708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4442 109th Pl NE have any available units?
4442 109th Pl NE has a unit available for $3,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4442 109th Pl NE have?
Some of 4442 109th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4442 109th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
4442 109th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 109th Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 4442 109th Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 4442 109th Pl NE offer parking?
No, 4442 109th Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 4442 109th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4442 109th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 109th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 4442 109th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 4442 109th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 4442 109th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 109th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4442 109th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4442 109th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4442 109th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4442 109th Pl NE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way
Kirkland, WA 98034
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity