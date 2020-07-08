375 Kirkland Way #302

Amenities

Downtown Kirkland Top Floor Corner Condo - Located in Boulevard Condominiums, this Downtown Kirkland top floor corner unit is located within walking distance of the vibrant Kirkland waterfront and picturesque Marina Park where you can find quality restaurants, lovely boutiques, coffee shops and brewpubs. Amazing access to transit and only a two minute drive to the Google Kirkland campus. The condo looks out over Kirkland Avenue and receives plenty of natural light. This spacious 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath condo with 10' ceilings throughout is complete with a Master Suite with spacious walk-in closet & double vanity. Living area is an open concept kitchen with an eating bar and plenty of room to entertain. Two full sized parking stalls with a storage locker in a secure garage. Common areas include Game Rm/Rec Rm, & courtyard.



