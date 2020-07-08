All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

375 Kirkland Way #302

375 Kirkland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

375 Kirkland Ave, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
courtyard
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
garage
Downtown Kirkland Top Floor Corner Condo - Located in Boulevard Condominiums, this Downtown Kirkland top floor corner unit is located within walking distance of the vibrant Kirkland waterfront and picturesque Marina Park where you can find quality restaurants, lovely boutiques, coffee shops and brewpubs. Amazing access to transit and only a two minute drive to the Google Kirkland campus. The condo looks out over Kirkland Avenue and receives plenty of natural light. This spacious 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath condo with 10' ceilings throughout is complete with a Master Suite with spacious walk-in closet & double vanity. Living area is an open concept kitchen with an eating bar and plenty of room to entertain. Two full sized parking stalls with a storage locker in a secure garage. Common areas include Game Rm/Rec Rm, & courtyard.

(RLNE4400266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Kirkland Way #302 have any available units?
375 Kirkland Way #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 375 Kirkland Way #302 have?
Some of 375 Kirkland Way #302's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 Kirkland Way #302 currently offering any rent specials?
375 Kirkland Way #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Kirkland Way #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 375 Kirkland Way #302 is pet friendly.
Does 375 Kirkland Way #302 offer parking?
Yes, 375 Kirkland Way #302 offers parking.
Does 375 Kirkland Way #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 Kirkland Way #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Kirkland Way #302 have a pool?
No, 375 Kirkland Way #302 does not have a pool.
Does 375 Kirkland Way #302 have accessible units?
No, 375 Kirkland Way #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Kirkland Way #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 Kirkland Way #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 Kirkland Way #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 Kirkland Way #302 does not have units with air conditioning.

