All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344

375 Kirkland Avenue · (206) 601-8836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Moss Bay
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

375 Kirkland Avenue, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Located in heart of vibrant Kirkland downtown. - Top unit fully furnished in prominent Boulevard building. It offers luxury surrounding with well thought out floor plan. Space for office, open kitchen to living area, utility room and large bedroom. Water/sewer/garbage/storage included in rent. Reserved parking is available for $ 100.00 per month.

Convenient location close to waterfront, parks, restaurants, entertainment and other everyday amenities. Easy access to Google, Microsoft and I-405.

Fully furnished. Only need to bring your necessities.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email Igor, move in coordinator at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5627697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 have any available units?
375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 currently offering any rent specials?
375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 pet-friendly?
Yes, 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 is pet friendly.
Does 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 offer parking?
Yes, 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 does offer parking.
Does 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 have a pool?
No, 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 does not have a pool.
Does 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 have accessible units?
No, 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity