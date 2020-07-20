Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

319 8th Ave Available 05/11/19 Fantastic East of Market St. home in Kirkland! -

This home is just blocks from the new Urban & all downtown Kirkland has to offer. Light and spacious with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, family room, office, and bonus room for all to enjoy. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, custom backsplash, breakfast bar, & stainless steel appliances. Opens to the family room & view deck. Doors open from the upper & lower levels to the spacious landscaped grassy yard.



Email today to set up a showing, or schedule online here: showdigs.co/18bl



No Pets Allowed



