All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 319 8th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
319 8th Ave
Last updated May 6 2019 at 11:59 PM

319 8th Ave

319 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

319 8th Avenue, Kirkland, WA 98033
Norkirk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
319 8th Ave Available 05/11/19 Fantastic East of Market St. home in Kirkland! -
This home is just blocks from the new Urban & all downtown Kirkland has to offer. Light and spacious with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, family room, office, and bonus room for all to enjoy. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, custom backsplash, breakfast bar, & stainless steel appliances. Opens to the family room & view deck. Doors open from the upper & lower levels to the spacious landscaped grassy yard.

Email today to set up a showing, or schedule online here: showdigs.co/18bl

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4867537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 8th Ave have any available units?
319 8th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 319 8th Ave have?
Some of 319 8th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 8th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
319 8th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 8th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 319 8th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 319 8th Ave offer parking?
No, 319 8th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 319 8th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 8th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 8th Ave have a pool?
No, 319 8th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 319 8th Ave have accessible units?
No, 319 8th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 319 8th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 8th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 8th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 8th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus