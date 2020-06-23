14704 122nd Pl Ne

Amenities
Remodeled and updated cute 3 bedroom townhome!! Come Tour this modern, luxury townhome with spacious living areas and large windows naturally well-lit.
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom 2story townhouse in Kingsgate/Kirkland.
Private backyard, two dedicated parking spots including covered carport.
Community includes playground, swimming pool, hiking trails and more!
Short walk to Safeway, schools; 2min drive to 405, hospital ,totem lake shopping and more!
Sorry no pets.
$2265.00/mo, $2265.00 security deposit. To schedule a tour call Tim at 425-780-6785