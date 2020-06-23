All apartments in Kirkland
14704 122nd Pl Ne
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:15 PM

14704 122nd Pl Ne

14704 122nd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14704 122nd Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
Remodeled and updated cute 3 bedroom townhome!! Come Tour this modern, luxury townhome with spacious living areas and large windows naturally well-lit.

3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom 2story townhouse in Kingsgate/Kirkland.

Private backyard, two dedicated parking spots including covered carport.

Community includes playground, swimming pool, hiking trails and more!

Short walk to Safeway, schools; 2min drive to 405, hospital ,totem lake shopping and more!

Sorry no pets.

$2265.00/mo, $2265.00 security deposit. To schedule a tour call Tim at 425-780-6785

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14704 122nd Pl Ne have any available units?
14704 122nd Pl Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 14704 122nd Pl Ne have?
Some of 14704 122nd Pl Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14704 122nd Pl Ne currently offering any rent specials?
14704 122nd Pl Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14704 122nd Pl Ne pet-friendly?
No, 14704 122nd Pl Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 14704 122nd Pl Ne offer parking?
Yes, 14704 122nd Pl Ne offers parking.
Does 14704 122nd Pl Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14704 122nd Pl Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14704 122nd Pl Ne have a pool?
Yes, 14704 122nd Pl Ne has a pool.
Does 14704 122nd Pl Ne have accessible units?
No, 14704 122nd Pl Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 14704 122nd Pl Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14704 122nd Pl Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 14704 122nd Pl Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 14704 122nd Pl Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
