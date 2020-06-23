14704 122nd Pl Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated pool playground

Remodeled and updated cute 3 bedroom townhome!! Come Tour this modern, luxury townhome with spacious living areas and large windows naturally well-lit.



3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom 2story townhouse in Kingsgate/Kirkland.



Private backyard, two dedicated parking spots including covered carport.



Community includes playground, swimming pool, hiking trails and more!



Short walk to Safeway, schools; 2min drive to 405, hospital ,totem lake shopping and more!



Sorry no pets.



$2265.00/mo, $2265.00 security deposit. To schedule a tour call Tim at 425-780-6785