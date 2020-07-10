14517 127th Ln NE #N-49

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled ground floor 1 bedroom - Recently remodeled ground floor 1 bedroom.

Quiet, secluded, hillside location at the end of a road with territorial views to the west.

Condo is beautifully remolded/tiled bathroom, updated fireplace, remodeled kitchen w/ granite counter tops, hardwood floors installed throughout, and a private ground floor patio.

The property is within close proximity of the Brickyard Road Park&Ride, the 405 highway, The Village at Totem Lake and within the North Shore School District.



Lease terms:

12 moths lease available

Pet friendly

all utilities included except electricity

security deposit- fully refundable



(RLNE5410274)