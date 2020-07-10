14517 127th Ln NE #N-49

Amenities
Remodeled ground floor 1 bedroom - Recently remodeled ground floor 1 bedroom.
Quiet, secluded, hillside location at the end of a road with territorial views to the west.
Condo is beautifully remolded/tiled bathroom, updated fireplace, remodeled kitchen w/ granite counter tops, hardwood floors installed throughout, and a private ground floor patio.
The property is within close proximity of the Brickyard Road Park&Ride, the 405 highway, The Village at Totem Lake and within the North Shore School District.
Lease terms:
12 moths lease available
Pet friendly
all utilities included except electricity
security deposit- fully refundable
(RLNE5410274)