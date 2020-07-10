All apartments in Kirkland
14517 127th Ln NE #N-49

14517 127th Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14517 127th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled ground floor 1 bedroom - Recently remodeled ground floor 1 bedroom.
Quiet, secluded, hillside location at the end of a road with territorial views to the west.
Condo is beautifully remolded/tiled bathroom, updated fireplace, remodeled kitchen w/ granite counter tops, hardwood floors installed throughout, and a private ground floor patio.
The property is within close proximity of the Brickyard Road Park&Ride, the 405 highway, The Village at Totem Lake and within the North Shore School District.

Lease terms:
12 moths lease available
Pet friendly
all utilities included except electricity
security deposit- fully refundable

(RLNE5410274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 have any available units?
14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 have?
Some of 14517 127th Ln NE #N-49's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 currently offering any rent specials?
14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 is pet friendly.
Does 14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 offer parking?
No, 14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 does not offer parking.
Does 14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 have a pool?
No, 14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 does not have a pool.
Does 14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 have accessible units?
No, 14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 does not have accessible units.
Does 14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14517 127th Ln NE #N-49 does not have units with air conditioning.

