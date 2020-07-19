All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 14436 108th Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
14436 108th Pl NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14436 108th Pl NE

14436 108th Pl NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
North Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14436 108th Pl NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14436 108th Pl NE Available 04/01/19 APPLICATION PENDING! 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOME WITH A/C AND FENCED YARD! PRE-LEASE NOW! - Fantastic Juanita Bay Village Home. This beautiful 2 story home has air conditioning and a wonderful open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings in living room and an abundance of windows flood this home with lots of natural light. Gourmet kitchen includes pantry, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas range. Main floor has hardwood floors throughout. The upper level includes 4 bedrooms and spacious master suite with five piece bath and walk-in closet. Fenced backyard with deck and patio and easy care landscaping. Owner including some landscaping. 2 car attached garage. Cat or one small dog under 25 1bs. possible with owner approval.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $250
Non-refundable administrative fee: $100

YEAR BUILT: 1998
COUNTY: King County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Juanita Bay Village

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Helen Keller
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiakin
HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita

PET POLICY: Cat or one small dog under 25 lbs. ok with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: from 405 S take the NE 160th St exit 22, turn R Juanita-Woodinville Way NE, R NE 145th St., L 108th Pl NE.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE3670904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14436 108th Pl NE have any available units?
14436 108th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 14436 108th Pl NE have?
Some of 14436 108th Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14436 108th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
14436 108th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14436 108th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14436 108th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 14436 108th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 14436 108th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 14436 108th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14436 108th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14436 108th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 14436 108th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 14436 108th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 14436 108th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14436 108th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14436 108th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14436 108th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14436 108th Pl NE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
The 101
101 Main St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus