Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

14436 108th Pl NE Available 04/01/19 APPLICATION PENDING! 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOME WITH A/C AND FENCED YARD! PRE-LEASE NOW! - Fantastic Juanita Bay Village Home. This beautiful 2 story home has air conditioning and a wonderful open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings in living room and an abundance of windows flood this home with lots of natural light. Gourmet kitchen includes pantry, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas range. Main floor has hardwood floors throughout. The upper level includes 4 bedrooms and spacious master suite with five piece bath and walk-in closet. Fenced backyard with deck and patio and easy care landscaping. Owner including some landscaping. 2 car attached garage. Cat or one small dog under 25 1bs. possible with owner approval.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $250

Non-refundable administrative fee: $100



YEAR BUILT: 1998

COUNTY: King County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Juanita Bay Village



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Helen Keller

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiakin

HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita



PET POLICY: Cat or one small dog under 25 lbs. ok with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.

Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed

24 Hr. Maintenance

On-line rent payment available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: from 405 S take the NE 160th St exit 22, turn R Juanita-Woodinville Way NE, R NE 145th St., L 108th Pl NE.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE3670904)