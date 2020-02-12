14111 82 Nd Plaza North East

Amenities

Another fantastic rental brought to you by Renters Warehouse! This recently refreshed, clean, cozy rambler, features abundant natural light, fresh carpet, new paint, a fully fenced yard, patio, and a low maintenance yard. Located in the very well regarded Lake Washington School District, the nearest schools are: Rosehill (K-6), Kirkland (Middle) Lake Washington (High). Eastside commuters will enjoy easy rides of 15 mins to downtown Kirkland, 20 mins to Microsoft - Redmond Campus, 25 mins to Downtown Bellevue. $2400 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for up to two dogs under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds or puppies under 18 month's old. Renters insurance required. 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable income exceeding 3x monthly rent required for consideration. Results of criminal background screening will factor into decision whether to offer lease. Late payment of rent, prior service of notice, complaints from neighbors, or other evidence of poor rental history could result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or monthly debt service bringin income below 3x monthly rent may result in denial.