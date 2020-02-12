All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated February 29 2020 at 5:47 PM

14111 82 Nd Plaza North East

14111 82nd Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

14111 82nd Pl NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Another fantastic rental brought to you by Renters Warehouse! This recently refreshed, clean, cozy rambler, features abundant natural light, fresh carpet, new paint, a fully fenced yard, patio, and a low maintenance yard. Located in the very well regarded Lake Washington School District, the nearest schools are: Rosehill (K-6), Kirkland (Middle) Lake Washington (High). Eastside commuters will enjoy easy rides of 15 mins to downtown Kirkland, 20 mins to Microsoft - Redmond Campus, 25 mins to Downtown Bellevue. $2400 refundable security deposit. $500 refundable deposit for up to two dogs under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds or puppies under 18 month's old. Renters insurance required. 600 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable income exceeding 3x monthly rent required for consideration. Results of criminal background screening will factor into decision whether to offer lease. Late payment of rent, prior service of notice, complaints from neighbors, or other evidence of poor rental history could result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, or monthly debt service bringin income below 3x monthly rent may result in denial.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14111 82 Nd Plaza North East have any available units?
14111 82 Nd Plaza North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 14111 82 Nd Plaza North East currently offering any rent specials?
14111 82 Nd Plaza North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14111 82 Nd Plaza North East pet-friendly?
No, 14111 82 Nd Plaza North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 14111 82 Nd Plaza North East offer parking?
No, 14111 82 Nd Plaza North East does not offer parking.
Does 14111 82 Nd Plaza North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14111 82 Nd Plaza North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14111 82 Nd Plaza North East have a pool?
No, 14111 82 Nd Plaza North East does not have a pool.
Does 14111 82 Nd Plaza North East have accessible units?
No, 14111 82 Nd Plaza North East does not have accessible units.
Does 14111 82 Nd Plaza North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 14111 82 Nd Plaza North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14111 82 Nd Plaza North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 14111 82 Nd Plaza North East does not have units with air conditioning.
