14038 90th Ave NE

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is Stylish and waiting for you! Bathrooms, kitchens updated, beautiful hardwood floors in living areas upstairs and down. This split level home features 2 living spaces, One full living area upstairs near the kitchen/ dining area and an additional living area with extra space downstairs. Enjoy the huge backyard with tons of extra storage. Don\'t miss this opportunity!



SQ FT: 1,680



COUNTY: King



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Henry David Thoreau

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Finn Hill

HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Small pets ok with additional deposit of $250 per pet.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS:

No Smoking On the Premises



Refundable Security Deposit: $2,500.00

Refundable Pet deposit: $250

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250.00

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



