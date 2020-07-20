All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14038 90th Ave NE

14038 90th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

14038 90th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ece05f70da ----
This Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is Stylish and waiting for you! Bathrooms, kitchens updated, beautiful hardwood floors in living areas upstairs and down. This split level home features 2 living spaces, One full living area upstairs near the kitchen/ dining area and an additional living area with extra space downstairs. Enjoy the huge backyard with tons of extra storage. Don\'t miss this opportunity!

SQ FT: 1,680

COUNTY: King

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Henry David Thoreau
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Finn Hill
HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Small pets ok with additional deposit of $250 per pet.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS:
No Smoking On the Premises

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,500.00
Refundable Pet deposit: $250
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250.00
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

Cooktop
Dryer
Garage Code
Gas Forced Air
Washer
Wood Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

