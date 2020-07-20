14038 90th Ave NE

Amenities
This Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is Stylish and waiting for you! Bathrooms, kitchens updated, beautiful hardwood floors in living areas upstairs and down. This split level home features 2 living spaces, One full living area upstairs near the kitchen/ dining area and an additional living area with extra space downstairs. Enjoy the huge backyard with tons of extra storage. Don\'t miss this opportunity!
SQ FT: 1,680
COUNTY: King
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Henry David Thoreau
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Finn Hill
HIGH SCHOOL: Juanita
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Small pets ok with additional deposit of $250 per pet.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS:
No Smoking On the Premises
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,500.00
Refundable Pet deposit: $250
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250.00
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Cooktop
Dryer
Garage Code
Gas Forced Air
Washer
Wood Fireplace