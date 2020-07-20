Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available 06/15/19 13632 NE 129th St. Kirkland, WA 98034

4 beds 2.5 baths 2,515 sq ft

$3,850/mo



Totem Lake in Kirkland; welcome to the newly built Willows Bluff neighborhood.

WILLOWS BLUFF by Toll Brothers is a new Kirkland neighborhood of 26 homes w/expansive views of the Sammamish Valley & Cascade Mountains. This house features 4 bd, 2.5 ba, open living/dining for formal entertaining, kitchen w/large center island & butler pantry, nook w/outdoor access, family rm w/fireplace, master w/sloped ceilings, dual walk-in closets, master bath w/glass-enclosed shower, soaking tub & dual-sink vanity.



A short distance to the new Totem Lake Shopping & blocks to Evergreen Hospital. One mile from Kamiakin Middle School and John Muir Elementary School. Centrally located within 15 minutes to Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Downtown Kirkland, Redmond and Bellevue. 5 minutes to freeway I-405. Close to park, shopping and amenities.



All stainless-steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms

Hardwood floor throughout the main floor

Air conditioning with ecobee smart thermostat

elfa closet systems in all bedrooms

Tankless water heater

Sprinkler system for the whole yard

Non-smoking, No pets, No sublets

Included in rent: Home owners dues, lawn service

Move in funds: first and last month rent and one-month security deposit

House is available on 6/15/2019

12-24 months lease

Viewing by appointment only



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4863759)