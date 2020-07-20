All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

13632 NE 129th St

13632 Northeast 129th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13632 Northeast 129th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 06/15/19 13632 NE 129th St. Kirkland, WA 98034
4 beds 2.5 baths 2,515 sq ft
$3,850/mo

Totem Lake in Kirkland; welcome to the newly built Willows Bluff neighborhood.
WILLOWS BLUFF by Toll Brothers is a new Kirkland neighborhood of 26 homes w/expansive views of the Sammamish Valley & Cascade Mountains. This house features 4 bd, 2.5 ba, open living/dining for formal entertaining, kitchen w/large center island & butler pantry, nook w/outdoor access, family rm w/fireplace, master w/sloped ceilings, dual walk-in closets, master bath w/glass-enclosed shower, soaking tub & dual-sink vanity.

A short distance to the new Totem Lake Shopping & blocks to Evergreen Hospital. One mile from Kamiakin Middle School and John Muir Elementary School. Centrally located within 15 minutes to Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Downtown Kirkland, Redmond and Bellevue. 5 minutes to freeway I-405. Close to park, shopping and amenities.

All stainless-steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms
Hardwood floor throughout the main floor
Air conditioning with ecobee smart thermostat
elfa closet systems in all bedrooms
Tankless water heater
Sprinkler system for the whole yard
Non-smoking, No pets, No sublets
Included in rent: Home owners dues, lawn service
Move in funds: first and last month rent and one-month security deposit
House is available on 6/15/2019
12-24 months lease
Viewing by appointment only

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4863759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13632 NE 129th St have any available units?
13632 NE 129th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 13632 NE 129th St have?
Some of 13632 NE 129th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13632 NE 129th St currently offering any rent specials?
13632 NE 129th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13632 NE 129th St pet-friendly?
No, 13632 NE 129th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 13632 NE 129th St offer parking?
Yes, 13632 NE 129th St offers parking.
Does 13632 NE 129th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13632 NE 129th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13632 NE 129th St have a pool?
No, 13632 NE 129th St does not have a pool.
Does 13632 NE 129th St have accessible units?
No, 13632 NE 129th St does not have accessible units.
Does 13632 NE 129th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13632 NE 129th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 13632 NE 129th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13632 NE 129th St has units with air conditioning.
