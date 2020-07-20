Amenities
Available 06/15/19 13632 NE 129th St. Kirkland, WA 98034
4 beds 2.5 baths 2,515 sq ft
$3,850/mo
Totem Lake in Kirkland; welcome to the newly built Willows Bluff neighborhood.
WILLOWS BLUFF by Toll Brothers is a new Kirkland neighborhood of 26 homes w/expansive views of the Sammamish Valley & Cascade Mountains. This house features 4 bd, 2.5 ba, open living/dining for formal entertaining, kitchen w/large center island & butler pantry, nook w/outdoor access, family rm w/fireplace, master w/sloped ceilings, dual walk-in closets, master bath w/glass-enclosed shower, soaking tub & dual-sink vanity.
A short distance to the new Totem Lake Shopping & blocks to Evergreen Hospital. One mile from Kamiakin Middle School and John Muir Elementary School. Centrally located within 15 minutes to Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Downtown Kirkland, Redmond and Bellevue. 5 minutes to freeway I-405. Close to park, shopping and amenities.
All stainless-steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms
Hardwood floor throughout the main floor
Air conditioning with ecobee smart thermostat
elfa closet systems in all bedrooms
Tankless water heater
Sprinkler system for the whole yard
Non-smoking, No pets, No sublets
Included in rent: Home owners dues, lawn service
Move in funds: first and last month rent and one-month security deposit
House is available on 6/15/2019
12-24 months lease
Viewing by appointment only
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4863759)