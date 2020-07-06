13436 64th Terrace NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly hot tub fireplace sauna

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly sauna

Private and Large Holmes Point/Kirkland Custom House For Rent! - Views! Views! Views! Lake Washington and Olympic Mountain Views from nearly every room of this Luxury Home. Situated in the Private Community of Highlands at Holmes Point. Tranquil, Peaceful Property surrounded by Nature. Former Builder's Own Home with many features no other home in Kirkland has to offer. Unmatched, Refined, Luxury Estate with Casual Elegance. Top Rated Schools and minuets to Everything Kirkland has to offer. 3 min to the Beach for enjoyment of the Shores of Lake Washington.



Stunning panoramic mountain and Lake Washington views from all levels of this exquisite home. Quality construction and high-end finishes throughout. Master suite boasts 2 sided fireplace. Lower level is all about entertaining in the media, bonus room, wine cellar, and dry sauna. Outdoors enjoy the park-like setting that affords privacy, hot tub, large entertaining deck, fenced yard. Easy commute to Microsoft, Google, waterfront, trails, downtown Kirkland.Highly rated Lake Washington schools!



(RLNE5198769)