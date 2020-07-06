All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

13436 64th Terrace NE

13436 64th Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13436 64th Terrace Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
hot tub
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
Private and Large Holmes Point/Kirkland Custom House For Rent! - Views! Views! Views! Lake Washington and Olympic Mountain Views from nearly every room of this Luxury Home. Situated in the Private Community of Highlands at Holmes Point. Tranquil, Peaceful Property surrounded by Nature. Former Builder's Own Home with many features no other home in Kirkland has to offer. Unmatched, Refined, Luxury Estate with Casual Elegance. Top Rated Schools and minuets to Everything Kirkland has to offer. 3 min to the Beach for enjoyment of the Shores of Lake Washington.

Stunning panoramic mountain and Lake Washington views from all levels of this exquisite home. Quality construction and high-end finishes throughout. Master suite boasts 2 sided fireplace. Lower level is all about entertaining in the media, bonus room, wine cellar, and dry sauna. Outdoors enjoy the park-like setting that affords privacy, hot tub, large entertaining deck, fenced yard. Easy commute to Microsoft, Google, waterfront, trails, downtown Kirkland.Highly rated Lake Washington schools!

(RLNE5198769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13436 64th Terrace NE have any available units?
13436 64th Terrace NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 13436 64th Terrace NE have?
Some of 13436 64th Terrace NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13436 64th Terrace NE currently offering any rent specials?
13436 64th Terrace NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13436 64th Terrace NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13436 64th Terrace NE is pet friendly.
Does 13436 64th Terrace NE offer parking?
No, 13436 64th Terrace NE does not offer parking.
Does 13436 64th Terrace NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13436 64th Terrace NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13436 64th Terrace NE have a pool?
No, 13436 64th Terrace NE does not have a pool.
Does 13436 64th Terrace NE have accessible units?
No, 13436 64th Terrace NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13436 64th Terrace NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13436 64th Terrace NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13436 64th Terrace NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13436 64th Terrace NE does not have units with air conditioning.

