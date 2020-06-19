All apartments in Kirkland
13417 110th PL NE
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:35 PM

13417 110th PL NE

13417 110th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13417 110th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!

Charming 4 bd/2.75 bath home in quiet cul-de-sac in Kirkland. This split level home offers a large open living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen has hardwood floors and dining area with back deck facing large back yard. Master bedroom is oversized with full bath attached. lower level has large bonus area with wood stove and bedroom. Large back deck, fully fenced yard with apple trees facing creek. Close to LWSD, shopping, parks and 405.

Terms: 1st, last and $2850 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No pets. No smoking.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13417 110th PL NE have any available units?
13417 110th PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 13417 110th PL NE have?
Some of 13417 110th PL NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13417 110th PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
13417 110th PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13417 110th PL NE pet-friendly?
No, 13417 110th PL NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 13417 110th PL NE offer parking?
No, 13417 110th PL NE does not offer parking.
Does 13417 110th PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13417 110th PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13417 110th PL NE have a pool?
No, 13417 110th PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 13417 110th PL NE have accessible units?
No, 13417 110th PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13417 110th PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13417 110th PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13417 110th PL NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13417 110th PL NE does not have units with air conditioning.
