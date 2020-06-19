13417 110th PL NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Charming 4 bd/2.75 bath home in quiet cul-de-sac in Kirkland. This split level home offers a large open living room with gas fireplace. Kitchen has hardwood floors and dining area with back deck facing large back yard. Master bedroom is oversized with full bath attached. lower level has large bonus area with wood stove and bedroom. Large back deck, fully fenced yard with apple trees facing creek. Close to LWSD, shopping, parks and 405.



Terms: 1st, last and $2850 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No pets. No smoking.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



