13023 North East 134th Place

Amenities
Come and see for yourself this pretty 2,350-square-foot, single-family home on a quiet and secluded neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington!
This unfurnished home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It comes with 2 attached garage and 2 driveway parking.
The well-lit and well-ventilated interior features tile floors. A toasty, gas-operated fireplace adds warmth in the living room area. The lovely kitchen has fine cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. It also has a nice wet bar. The bedrooms are relaxing spaces to sleep, while its cozy bathrooms have two elegant bathtubs. There are forced air heating; water heater: laundry room (gas-operated) for climate control.
For laundry convenience, an in-unit washer and dryer are provided which are also included in the rent.
The tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, water, gas, cable, internet, landscaping, and sewage.
The homes exterior has 1 big patio, fenced backyard, and lawn. Other cool amenities include convenient access to nearby parks and playground, barbecue area, and public transportation stops.
Strictly no pets allowed.
Nearby parks: 132nd Square Park, Kingsgate 3&4 Park, and Pool and Kingsgate Park.
Nearby Schools:
John Muir Elementary School - 0.44 miles, 7/10
Robert Frost Elementary School - 0.89 miles, 6/10
Kamiakin Junior High School - 0.46 miles, 5/10
Bus lines:
252 - 0.1 miles
236 - 0.1 miles
244 - 0.2 miles
930 - 0.2 miles
255 - 0.4 miles
