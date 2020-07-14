All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

13023 North East 134th Place

13023 NE 134th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

13023 NE 134th Pl, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Come and see for yourself this pretty 2,350-square-foot, single-family home on a quiet and secluded neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington!

This unfurnished home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It comes with 2 attached garage and 2 driveway parking.

The well-lit and well-ventilated interior features tile floors. A toasty, gas-operated fireplace adds warmth in the living room area. The lovely kitchen has fine cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. It also has a nice wet bar. The bedrooms are relaxing spaces to sleep, while its cozy bathrooms have two elegant bathtubs. There are forced air heating; water heater: laundry room (gas-operated) for climate control.

For laundry convenience, an in-unit washer and dryer are provided which are also included in the rent.

The tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, water, gas, cable, internet, landscaping, and sewage.

The homes exterior has 1 big patio, fenced backyard, and lawn. Other cool amenities include convenient access to nearby parks and playground, barbecue area, and public transportation stops.

Strictly no pets allowed.

Nearby parks: 132nd Square Park, Kingsgate 3&4 Park, and Pool and Kingsgate Park.

Nearby Schools:
John Muir Elementary School - 0.44 miles, 7/10
Robert Frost Elementary School - 0.89 miles, 6/10
Kamiakin Junior High School - 0.46 miles, 5/10
Kamiakin Junior High School - 0.46 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
252 - 0.1 miles
236 - 0.1 miles
244 - 0.2 miles
930 - 0.2 miles
255 - 0.4 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4893587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13023 North East 134th Place have any available units?
13023 North East 134th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 13023 North East 134th Place have?
Some of 13023 North East 134th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13023 North East 134th Place currently offering any rent specials?
13023 North East 134th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13023 North East 134th Place pet-friendly?
No, 13023 North East 134th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 13023 North East 134th Place offer parking?
Yes, 13023 North East 134th Place offers parking.
Does 13023 North East 134th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13023 North East 134th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13023 North East 134th Place have a pool?
Yes, 13023 North East 134th Place has a pool.
Does 13023 North East 134th Place have accessible units?
No, 13023 North East 134th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13023 North East 134th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13023 North East 134th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 13023 North East 134th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13023 North East 134th Place has units with air conditioning.
