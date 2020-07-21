12845 109th Ave NE

Amenities

Kirkland Rambler - Fully furnished and move-in ready charming Juanita home! Open-concept 3-bedroom/2 bath rambler in Juanita with skylights providing an abundance of natural light. Located on the I405 corridor, adjacent to Juanita High. Only a 10 minute drive to Google, 15 minute drive to Microsoft, 2 minutes from new Totem Lake Village (Whole Foods, Trader Joes, restaurants) & Evergreen Hospital, 10 minutes from Kirkland waterfront. Whole house recently remodeled with new appliances, beautiful wooden floors, granite kitchen counters, and high ceilings. Large, newly built deck completes fenced back yard with fire pit and includes grill & deck furniture. Spacious two car garage with plenty of covered storage. 60 inch 4K TV with HD antennae included in furnishing. Non-Smoking. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application $45 fee per adult and the background check. Excellent rental history, net income 3 times monthly rent. Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. First month, security deposit & non-refundable cleaning fee due upon signing. Tenant pays for all utilities. Pets negotiable.



