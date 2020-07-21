All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 12845 109th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12845 109th Ave NE
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

12845 109th Ave NE

12845 109th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
North Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12845 109th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Kirkland Rambler - Fully furnished and move-in ready charming Juanita home! Open-concept 3-bedroom/2 bath rambler in Juanita with skylights providing an abundance of natural light. Located on the I405 corridor, adjacent to Juanita High. Only a 10 minute drive to Google, 15 minute drive to Microsoft, 2 minutes from new Totem Lake Village (Whole Foods, Trader Joes, restaurants) & Evergreen Hospital, 10 minutes from Kirkland waterfront. Whole house recently remodeled with new appliances, beautiful wooden floors, granite kitchen counters, and high ceilings. Large, newly built deck completes fenced back yard with fire pit and includes grill & deck furniture. Spacious two car garage with plenty of covered storage. 60 inch 4K TV with HD antennae included in furnishing. Non-Smoking. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application $45 fee per adult and the background check. Excellent rental history, net income 3 times monthly rent. Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. First month, security deposit & non-refundable cleaning fee due upon signing. Tenant pays for all utilities. Pets negotiable. Fully furnished and move-in ready charming Juanita home! Open-concept 3-bedroom/2 bath rambler in Juanita with skylights providing an abundance of natural light. Located on the I405 corridor, adjacent to Juanita High. Only a 10 minute drive to Google, 15 minute drive to Microsoft, 2 minutes from new Totem Lake Village (Whole Foods, Trader Joes, restaurants) & Evergreen Hospital, 10 minutes from Kirkland waterfront. Whole house recently remodeled with new appliances, beautiful wooden floors, granite kitchen counters, and high ceilings. Large, newly built deck completes fenced back yard with fire pit and includes grill & deck furniture. Spacious two car garage with plenty of covered storage. 60 inch 4K TV with HD antennae included in furnishing. Non-Smoking. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application $40 fee per adult and the background check. Excellent rental history, net income 3 times monthly rent. Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. First month, last month, security deposit & $250 non-refundable cleaning fee due upon signing. Tenant pays for all utilities. Pets negotiable.Go to www.rentseattle.com to schedule on line for a showing. Can also email questions to teamlisa@rpapm.com or by calling 425 772 1680

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/0edfe3e0ac
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5125488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12845 109th Ave NE have any available units?
12845 109th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12845 109th Ave NE have?
Some of 12845 109th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12845 109th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12845 109th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12845 109th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12845 109th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 12845 109th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 12845 109th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 12845 109th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12845 109th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12845 109th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12845 109th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12845 109th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12845 109th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12845 109th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12845 109th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12845 109th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12845 109th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
The 101
101 Main St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKirkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus