Amenities
12816 95th Ave NE Available 03/01/20 Jaunita. Remodeled 1 level home on culdesac. Walk to the beach and Shopping center - This one story home is in excellent condition and has been completely updated and remodeled throughout. It sits at the end of a cul-de-sac street with very little traffic. Walking Distance to Jaunit Beach Park and Juanita Village town center with shops and restaurants.
*Kitchen has been completely updated with stainless steel appliances, slab granite countertops, white cabinets and a breakfast nook that opens up into the living and dining area.
*Open and modern floor plan with french doors that open up to the spacious backyard.
* Hardwood floors throughout the common areas and Master Bedroom!
* Bathrooms have been completely remodeled with walk in tile showers and double sinks.
* Wood burning fireplace to enjoy during these cold Winter nights!
* Enjoy the hot tub/spa on the deck while overlooking the spacious and bright backyard with privacy.
* Attached 2 car garage with additional storage.
* Full size washer and dryer included.
* Shed in backyard for landscaping storage.
* Small dogs will be considered, sorry NO cats.
* This home is in the award winning Lake Washington School District with elementary, junior high and high school nearby.
* Easy walk to buslines!
Please call questions or to arrange a time to view this home at 206-795-9114. Gregory Property Management
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4625587)