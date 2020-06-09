Amenities

12816 95th Ave NE Available 03/01/20 Jaunita. Remodeled 1 level home on culdesac. Walk to the beach and Shopping center - This one story home is in excellent condition and has been completely updated and remodeled throughout. It sits at the end of a cul-de-sac street with very little traffic. Walking Distance to Jaunit Beach Park and Juanita Village town center with shops and restaurants.

*Kitchen has been completely updated with stainless steel appliances, slab granite countertops, white cabinets and a breakfast nook that opens up into the living and dining area.

*Open and modern floor plan with french doors that open up to the spacious backyard.

* Hardwood floors throughout the common areas and Master Bedroom!

* Bathrooms have been completely remodeled with walk in tile showers and double sinks.

* Wood burning fireplace to enjoy during these cold Winter nights!

* Enjoy the hot tub/spa on the deck while overlooking the spacious and bright backyard with privacy.

* Attached 2 car garage with additional storage.

* Full size washer and dryer included.

* Shed in backyard for landscaping storage.

* Small dogs will be considered, sorry NO cats.

* This home is in the award winning Lake Washington School District with elementary, junior high and high school nearby.

* Easy walk to buslines!

Please call questions or to arrange a time to view this home at 206-795-9114. Gregory Property Management



