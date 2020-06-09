All apartments in Kirkland
12816 95th Ave NE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

12816 95th Ave NE

12816 95th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12816 95th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
12816 95th Ave NE Available 03/01/20 Jaunita. Remodeled 1 level home on culdesac. Walk to the beach and Shopping center - This one story home is in excellent condition and has been completely updated and remodeled throughout. It sits at the end of a cul-de-sac street with very little traffic. Walking Distance to Jaunit Beach Park and Juanita Village town center with shops and restaurants.
*Kitchen has been completely updated with stainless steel appliances, slab granite countertops, white cabinets and a breakfast nook that opens up into the living and dining area.
*Open and modern floor plan with french doors that open up to the spacious backyard.
* Hardwood floors throughout the common areas and Master Bedroom!
* Bathrooms have been completely remodeled with walk in tile showers and double sinks.
* Wood burning fireplace to enjoy during these cold Winter nights!
* Enjoy the hot tub/spa on the deck while overlooking the spacious and bright backyard with privacy.
* Attached 2 car garage with additional storage.
* Full size washer and dryer included.
* Shed in backyard for landscaping storage.
* Small dogs will be considered, sorry NO cats.
* This home is in the award winning Lake Washington School District with elementary, junior high and high school nearby.
* Easy walk to buslines!
Please call questions or to arrange a time to view this home at 206-795-9114. Gregory Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4625587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12816 95th Ave NE have any available units?
12816 95th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12816 95th Ave NE have?
Some of 12816 95th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12816 95th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12816 95th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12816 95th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12816 95th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 12816 95th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 12816 95th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 12816 95th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12816 95th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12816 95th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12816 95th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12816 95th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12816 95th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12816 95th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12816 95th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12816 95th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12816 95th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
