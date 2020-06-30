All apartments in Kirkland
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12523 NE 138th Pl
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

12523 NE 138th Pl

12523 Northeast 138th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12523 Northeast 138th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Lovely three-bedroom single-family home located on a quiet cul de sac available in Kirkland!

*$250 off first month's rent*

Features:

- 3 bed / 1.75 bathrooms
- Kitchen includes white appliances, gas double oven, dishwasher, microwave, range (Electric), double door refrigerator
- High-efficiency (95%), two-stage forced-air heating system
- Bedrooms located upstairs
- Large storage space available

Nearby schools include Kamiakin Junior High School, Robert Frost Elementary School and John Muir Elementary School. Near Evergreen hospital with easy highway access.

Rental Terms:
Small and large dogs are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 12523 NE 138th Pl, Kirkland, Washington. 98034

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/12523-Ne-138Th-Pl-Kirkland-WA-98034-5.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5355294)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12523 NE 138th Pl have any available units?
12523 NE 138th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12523 NE 138th Pl have?
Some of 12523 NE 138th Pl's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12523 NE 138th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12523 NE 138th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12523 NE 138th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12523 NE 138th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12523 NE 138th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12523 NE 138th Pl offers parking.
Does 12523 NE 138th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12523 NE 138th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12523 NE 138th Pl have a pool?
No, 12523 NE 138th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12523 NE 138th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12523 NE 138th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12523 NE 138th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12523 NE 138th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 12523 NE 138th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12523 NE 138th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
