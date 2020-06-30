Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed parking microwave range oven

Lovely three-bedroom single-family home located on a quiet cul de sac available in Kirkland!



*$250 off first month's rent*



Features:



- 3 bed / 1.75 bathrooms

- Kitchen includes white appliances, gas double oven, dishwasher, microwave, range (Electric), double door refrigerator

- High-efficiency (95%), two-stage forced-air heating system

- Bedrooms located upstairs

- Large storage space available



Nearby schools include Kamiakin Junior High School, Robert Frost Elementary School and John Muir Elementary School. Near Evergreen hospital with easy highway access.



Rental Terms:

Small and large dogs are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 12523 NE 138th Pl, Kirkland, Washington. 98034



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/12523-Ne-138Th-Pl-Kirkland-WA-98034-5.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5355294)