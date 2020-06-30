Amenities
Lovely three-bedroom single-family home located on a quiet cul de sac available in Kirkland!
*$250 off first month's rent*
Features:
- 3 bed / 1.75 bathrooms
- Kitchen includes white appliances, gas double oven, dishwasher, microwave, range (Electric), double door refrigerator
- High-efficiency (95%), two-stage forced-air heating system
- Bedrooms located upstairs
- Large storage space available
Nearby schools include Kamiakin Junior High School, Robert Frost Elementary School and John Muir Elementary School. Near Evergreen hospital with easy highway access.
Rental Terms:
Small and large dogs are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 12523 NE 138th Pl, Kirkland, Washington. 98034
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/12523-Ne-138Th-Pl-Kirkland-WA-98034-5.
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5355294)