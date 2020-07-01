Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12429 86th PL NE Available 12/15/19 Finn Hill Home Available November 15th! - **Home is currently undergoing some improvements. New interior painting (neutral color throughout), new carpet, and professional cleaning**



This well-kept and spacious 3 bedroom tri-level home boost many features you will not want to miss out on! Living, dining, and kitchen spread out over the top floor of this home providing lots of natural light and room to entertain. New deck located directly off the kitchen and dining. Entry level floor offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry. Make your way downstairs and you will have a extra living space with a gas fireplace and a 2 car garage. Step outside and you will be greeted with beautiful tall trees offering privacy, garden beds for those with a green thumb, and a sports court!



Short walk to Sandburg Elementary School & Finn Hill Middle School. Five minute drive to Juanita High School.



Located close to major shopping, freeway & highway access, Saint Edwards & Big Finn Hill Park, Juanita Beach, and much more!



-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.

-Utilities paid by tenant(s).

-Landscaping and yard care are tenants responsibility.

-Security Deposit of $4400 required.

-Pets allowed case by case. Additional pet screening required and additional pet rent.

-Monthly Fee of $10 for HVAC Filter Service



Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent. All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



