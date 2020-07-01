All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

12429 86th PL NE

12429 86th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12429 86th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12429 86th PL NE Available 12/15/19 Finn Hill Home Available November 15th! - **Home is currently undergoing some improvements. New interior painting (neutral color throughout), new carpet, and professional cleaning**

This well-kept and spacious 3 bedroom tri-level home boost many features you will not want to miss out on! Living, dining, and kitchen spread out over the top floor of this home providing lots of natural light and room to entertain. New deck located directly off the kitchen and dining. Entry level floor offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry. Make your way downstairs and you will have a extra living space with a gas fireplace and a 2 car garage. Step outside and you will be greeted with beautiful tall trees offering privacy, garden beds for those with a green thumb, and a sports court!

Short walk to Sandburg Elementary School & Finn Hill Middle School. Five minute drive to Juanita High School.

Located close to major shopping, freeway & highway access, Saint Edwards & Big Finn Hill Park, Juanita Beach, and much more!

-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
-Utilities paid by tenant(s).
-Landscaping and yard care are tenants responsibility.
-Security Deposit of $4400 required.
-Pets allowed case by case. Additional pet screening required and additional pet rent.
-Monthly Fee of $10 for HVAC Filter Service

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent. All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

(RLNE5234234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12429 86th PL NE have any available units?
12429 86th PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12429 86th PL NE have?
Some of 12429 86th PL NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12429 86th PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
12429 86th PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12429 86th PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12429 86th PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 12429 86th PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 12429 86th PL NE offers parking.
Does 12429 86th PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12429 86th PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12429 86th PL NE have a pool?
No, 12429 86th PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 12429 86th PL NE have accessible units?
No, 12429 86th PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12429 86th PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12429 86th PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12429 86th PL NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12429 86th PL NE has units with air conditioning.

