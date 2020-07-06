All apartments in Kirkland
12216 NE 103rd Ln

12216 Northeast 103rd Lane · No Longer Available
Kirkland
North Rose Hill
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

12216 Northeast 103rd Lane, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

Luxury Rose Hill townhome with custom fixtures, finishes, and millwork. High-end appliances, pantry, maple cabinets w/ granite countertops in the spacious kitchen with center island. Hardwood floors, 9-foot ceilings. Two large bedrooms and master suite with vaulted ceilings, ensuite 5-piece marble tiled bath, and walk-in closet upstairs. It has a 2-car garage and a patio overlooking beautiful greenbelt and with a small self-maintained yard. With living room and kitchen with open plan, it will accommodate large gatherings and the master bedroom will easily fit a king size bed! There is plenty of light with lots of windows throughout the house. The house overlooks greenbelt from most of the rooms. The townhome is conveniently located near Costco in Kirkland, is just minutes away from Restaurants, Lake Washington, Grocery stores, Shopping Malls, Parks and the East Side's high-tech firms including Google, Microsoft, Expedia and T-Mobile, etc. Close to Redmond and Kirkland downtowns. Enjoy easy access to I-405, Cross Kirkland Corridor and bus lines.

Features/Unit Amenities:
- Patio overlooking greenbelt
- Thermal-paned windows
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Light neutral color scheme
- Sliding glass doors
- LED lights
- New looking interiors including kitchen, bathrooms, floors, doors and windows
- Spacious three bedroom floor plan
- Abundant closet space and storage area
- Granite counter-tops
- Dishwasher
- Electric range/oven
- Refrigerator
- Garbage Disposal
- Hardwood flooring in kitchen
- Tile in bathrooms
- Master bedroom with attached huge master bath
- Gas fire place in living room
- 2 Car garage parking
- Heat: Forced Air, Fuel: Natural Gas
- Greenbelt and small pond views

Community Amenities:
- Close to shopping malls, grocery stores and restaurants
- Close to Google, Microsoft and other East Side's high tech firms

Parking:
2 Car Garage
Additional Street Parking available

Misc:
Standard Fees per applicant towards Credit, Income and Background check Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5173800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12216 NE 103rd Ln have any available units?
12216 NE 103rd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12216 NE 103rd Ln have?
Some of 12216 NE 103rd Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12216 NE 103rd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12216 NE 103rd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12216 NE 103rd Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12216 NE 103rd Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 12216 NE 103rd Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12216 NE 103rd Ln offers parking.
Does 12216 NE 103rd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12216 NE 103rd Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12216 NE 103rd Ln have a pool?
No, 12216 NE 103rd Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12216 NE 103rd Ln have accessible units?
No, 12216 NE 103rd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12216 NE 103rd Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12216 NE 103rd Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 12216 NE 103rd Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 12216 NE 103rd Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

