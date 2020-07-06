12216 NE 103rd Ln

Amenities

Luxury Rose Hill townhome with custom fixtures, finishes, and millwork. High-end appliances, pantry, maple cabinets w/ granite countertops in the spacious kitchen with center island. Hardwood floors, 9-foot ceilings. Two large bedrooms and master suite with vaulted ceilings, ensuite 5-piece marble tiled bath, and walk-in closet upstairs. It has a 2-car garage and a patio overlooking beautiful greenbelt and with a small self-maintained yard. With living room and kitchen with open plan, it will accommodate large gatherings and the master bedroom will easily fit a king size bed! There is plenty of light with lots of windows throughout the house. The house overlooks greenbelt from most of the rooms. The townhome is conveniently located near Costco in Kirkland, is just minutes away from Restaurants, Lake Washington, Grocery stores, Shopping Malls, Parks and the East Side's high-tech firms including Google, Microsoft, Expedia and T-Mobile, etc. Close to Redmond and Kirkland downtowns. Enjoy easy access to I-405, Cross Kirkland Corridor and bus lines.



Features/Unit Amenities:

- Patio overlooking greenbelt

- Thermal-paned windows

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Light neutral color scheme

- Sliding glass doors

- LED lights

- New looking interiors including kitchen, bathrooms, floors, doors and windows

- Spacious three bedroom floor plan

- Abundant closet space and storage area

- Granite counter-tops

- Dishwasher

- Electric range/oven

- Refrigerator

- Garbage Disposal

- Hardwood flooring in kitchen

- Tile in bathrooms

- Master bedroom with attached huge master bath

- Gas fire place in living room

- 2 Car garage parking

- Heat: Forced Air, Fuel: Natural Gas

- Greenbelt and small pond views



Community Amenities:

- Close to shopping malls, grocery stores and restaurants

- Close to Google, Microsoft and other East Side's high tech firms



Parking:

2 Car Garage

Additional Street Parking available



Misc:

Standard Fees per applicant towards Credit, Income and Background check Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5173800)