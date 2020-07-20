12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Conveniently located in Kirkland 2 bed/1 bath apartment - Charming ground floor condo conveniently located in Juanita, where you're close to everything: shopping, restaurants, parks, and beaches. Easy access to downtown Kirkland. This 2 bedroom unit has a continental bath accessed from both master & hallway, with fresh paint and new carpet. Fireplace in living room, private patio, utility room & garden window in the dining area all add to its charm. 1 assigned parking + 1 unassigned



