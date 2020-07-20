All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A

12200 100th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
South Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12200 100th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located in Kirkland 2 bed/1 bath apartment - Charming ground floor condo conveniently located in Juanita, where you're close to everything: shopping, restaurants, parks, and beaches. Easy access to downtown Kirkland. This 2 bedroom unit has a continental bath accessed from both master & hallway, with fresh paint and new carpet. Fireplace in living room, private patio, utility room & garden window in the dining area all add to its charm. 1 assigned parking + 1 unassigned

(RLNE3366339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A have any available units?
12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A have?
Some of 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A currently offering any rent specials?
12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A is pet friendly.
Does 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A offer parking?
Yes, 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A offers parking.
Does 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A have a pool?
No, 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A does not have a pool.
Does 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A have accessible units?
No, 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A does not have accessible units.
Does 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 12200 100th Ave NE Building T #A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus