Amenities

fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities

Great location in Kirkland. - Beautiful bright and cozy Kirkland three bedroom stand-alone home features an open floor-plan with soaring ceilings. Entertaining at its finest, modern layout opens to the living room with cozy gas fireplace, & separate French doors. New carpeting, freshly painted in and out. Close to Google, Microsoft, shopping and restaurants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5395072)