Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

12105 NE 142nd Pl

12105 Northeast 142nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

12105 Northeast 142nd Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Excellent 3 Bed Rambler, Community Pool, Park - Property Id: 139407

Excellent 3 Bed Rambler with Community swimming Pool, Park, Climbing structure for Little kids, baseball, etc, all just 2 houses away! Family room right off the remodeled Kitchen, Granite Counters! Two Fireplaces, Double car garage with loads of storage. Fenced back yard and patio. Walk to Safeway, Coffee, Park, Bus route 1 block. etc. Close to everything. Newly built Totem Lake Shopping, Trader Joes, Evergreen Hospital, Whole Foods And MORE!! Very quiet neighborhood. Drive by and see if you like the location and then call Jeanie at 425-445-5050
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139407p
Property Id 139407

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5040260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12105 NE 142nd Pl have any available units?
12105 NE 142nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12105 NE 142nd Pl have?
Some of 12105 NE 142nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12105 NE 142nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12105 NE 142nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12105 NE 142nd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 12105 NE 142nd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 12105 NE 142nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12105 NE 142nd Pl offers parking.
Does 12105 NE 142nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12105 NE 142nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12105 NE 142nd Pl have a pool?
Yes, 12105 NE 142nd Pl has a pool.
Does 12105 NE 142nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 12105 NE 142nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12105 NE 142nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12105 NE 142nd Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 12105 NE 142nd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12105 NE 142nd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
