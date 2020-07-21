12105 NE 142nd Pl

Amenities

Excellent 3 Bed Rambler with Community swimming Pool, Park, Climbing structure for Little kids, baseball, etc, all just 2 houses away! Family room right off the remodeled Kitchen, Granite Counters! Two Fireplaces, Double car garage with loads of storage. Fenced back yard and patio. Walk to Safeway, Coffee, Park, Bus route 1 block. etc. Close to everything. Newly built Totem Lake Shopping, Trader Joes, Evergreen Hospital, Whole Foods And MORE!! Very quiet neighborhood. Drive by and see if you like the location and then call Jeanie at 425-445-5050

No Pets Allowed



