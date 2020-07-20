All apartments in Kirkland
12101 NE 107th St
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

12101 NE 107th St

12101 Northeast 107th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12101 Northeast 107th Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Looking for space, comfort and convenience Located in the coveted neighborhood of North Rose Hill, this two-story split-level home is the perfect find. Close to downtown Kirkland, Microsoft & Google; walking distance to Forbes Creek Park.

Well maintained home in quiet neighborhood. Fully fenced yard. Open space layout creates multi-functional use areas for lounging, dining, entertaining or work. Formal living room,with fire place. family room, large kitchen, separate eating or office space, utility room with W/D Hook ups.

Master features private bath. Spacious,kitchen with plenty of cooking and storage space makes cooking and holidays a breeze. Family room and kitchen area both lead to the backyard; perfect for entertaining.

Fantastic location with easy access to I-405 for a quick dash to Bellevue, Lynnwood or Seattle. Dual car garage with opener.

Recent upgrades include new paint, new carpet,
Terms: 10-month lease. $2,100 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee; all utilities by tenant. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold this home exclusively for you, and be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Keywords: North Rose Hill, Juanita

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12101 NE 107th St have any available units?
12101 NE 107th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12101 NE 107th St have?
Some of 12101 NE 107th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12101 NE 107th St currently offering any rent specials?
12101 NE 107th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12101 NE 107th St pet-friendly?
No, 12101 NE 107th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 12101 NE 107th St offer parking?
Yes, 12101 NE 107th St offers parking.
Does 12101 NE 107th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12101 NE 107th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12101 NE 107th St have a pool?
No, 12101 NE 107th St does not have a pool.
Does 12101 NE 107th St have accessible units?
No, 12101 NE 107th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12101 NE 107th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12101 NE 107th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 12101 NE 107th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12101 NE 107th St does not have units with air conditioning.
