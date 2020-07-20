12101 NE 107th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Looking for space, comfort and convenience Located in the coveted neighborhood of North Rose Hill, this two-story split-level home is the perfect find. Close to downtown Kirkland, Microsoft & Google; walking distance to Forbes Creek Park.



Well maintained home in quiet neighborhood. Fully fenced yard. Open space layout creates multi-functional use areas for lounging, dining, entertaining or work. Formal living room,with fire place. family room, large kitchen, separate eating or office space, utility room with W/D Hook ups.



Master features private bath. Spacious,kitchen with plenty of cooking and storage space makes cooking and holidays a breeze. Family room and kitchen area both lead to the backyard; perfect for entertaining.



Fantastic location with easy access to I-405 for a quick dash to Bellevue, Lynnwood or Seattle. Dual car garage with opener.



Recent upgrades include new paint, new carpet,

Terms: 10-month lease. $2,100 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee; all utilities by tenant. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold this home exclusively for you, and be credited towards security deposit at move-in.



Keywords: North Rose Hill, Juanita